International
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/white-house-says-completely-disagrees-with-jeff-bezos-remarks-on-gas-prices-in-us-1096995977.html
White House Says ‘Completely’ Disagrees With Jeff Bezos’ Remarks on Gas Prices in US
White House Says ‘Completely’ Disagrees With Jeff Bezos’ Remarks on Gas Prices in US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House “completely” disagrees with billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos’ remarks on how the Biden administration is handling high... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T23:01+0000
2022-07-05T23:01+0000
jeff bezos
white house
karine jean-pierre
joe biden
gas prices
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092750745_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c75227c241c01308f2fd2aaf37465a42.jpg
“We completely disagree with Jeff Bezos. We will continue to call on everyone along that distribution chain, as I just mentioned, from oil companies to refineries to distribute distributors to retailers to pass their local lower cost through to consumers,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said that at a time of war and global peril companies running gasoline stations should bring down the prices to reflect the cost citizens are paying for the product.Bezos responded later that day, saying that inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this and it is either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded by saying that oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, while prices at the gasoline stations have barely come down, which is not basic market dynamic but is a market that is failing the US consumer.As of Tuesday, the national average price for gasoline in the United States was $4.8 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. At the same time, car drivers in the West Coast states (California, Oregon, Washington) are seeing the highest prices at the pump that reach $7 per gallon.
https://sputniknews.com/20220703/jeff-bezos-claims-biden-misunderstands-market-dynamics-with-gas-price-reduction-call-1096916767.html
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092750745_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbefb1a4edbb5d97bf391f5ea02a8285.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeff bezos, white house, karine jean-pierre, joe biden, gas prices, inflation

White House Says ‘Completely’ Disagrees With Jeff Bezos’ Remarks on Gas Prices in US

23:01 GMT 05.07.2022
© EMMA MCINTYREJeff Bezos attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Jeff Bezos attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© EMMA MCINTYRE
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House “completely” disagrees with billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos’ remarks on how the Biden administration is handling high gasoline prices in the United States, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
“We completely disagree with Jeff Bezos. We will continue to call on everyone along that distribution chain, as I just mentioned, from oil companies to refineries to distribute distributors to retailers to pass their local lower cost through to consumers,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said that at a time of war and global peril companies running gasoline stations should bring down the prices to reflect the cost citizens are paying for the product.
Bezos responded later that day, saying that inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this and it is either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.
US CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos attends an Action on Forests and Land Use session, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2022
Jeff Bezos Claims Biden ‘Misunderstands’ Market Dynamics With Gas Price Reduction Call
3 July, 17:58 GMT
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded by saying that oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, while prices at the gasoline stations have barely come down, which is not basic market dynamic but is a market that is failing the US consumer.
As of Tuesday, the national average price for gasoline in the United States was $4.8 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. At the same time, car drivers in the West Coast states (California, Oregon, Washington) are seeing the highest prices at the pump that reach $7 per gallon.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала