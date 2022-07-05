https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uzbekistan-opens-itself-up-for-russian-companies-rec-says-1096974210.html
Uzbekistan Opens Itself Up For Russian Companies, REC Says
Uzbekistan's market is as open as it can be to Russian companies which want to export their goods, and the REC's Representative Office is ready to help Russian producers to enter this market, said Pavel Bukhanov, representative of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) in Uzbekistan, during a talk at the Innoprom exhibition.
“The Uzbekistan market is entirely open. Any exporter is welcome here. In recent years, we have successfully developed industrial cooperation. The Agroexpress project, launched by the Russian Export Center jointly with JSC Russian Railways Logistics and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, provides seamless rail transport for exporters,” said Pavel Bukhanov, head of the Representative Office of the JSC Russian Export Center in Uzbekistan.
According to Bukhanov, the REC
Representative Office is still devoted to supporting exporters in the new environment.
The center is ready to help exporters in any way they need, including assistance in finding importers.