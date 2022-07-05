https://sputniknews.com/20220705/us-f-35-fighter-aircraft-arrive-in-south-korea-for-joint-training-1096986916.html

US F-35 Fighter Aircraft Arrive in South Korea for Joint Training

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US F-35 fighter jets have arrived in South Korea for the first time in five years to take part in joint training with the country's

“On July 5, United States Air Force F-35 aircraft from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, arrived in the Republic of Korea [ROK] to conduct flight operations alongside their ROK Air Force counterparts,” US Forces Korea said in a press release.The US Air Force will stay in the country for ten days to fly and operate with different aircraft, including South Korean F-35 jets, and to enhance the interoperability of the two air forces on and around the Korean Peninsula, according to the release.In June, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea has completed "to a certain extent" the preparation of infrastructure for a nuclear test, but could not specify when the test has been scheduled to take place.US intelligence has said that North Korea has intensified test launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang test-launched 18 missiles and said some of them were hypersonic. US intelligence has also said that North Korea may be preparing to carry out a nuclear test.

south korea

