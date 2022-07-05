https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uk-plans-to-host-2023-ukraine-reconstruction-conference---foreign-office-1096956156.html
UK Plans to Host 2023 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference - Foreign Office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom plans to host the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference next year, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
The United Kingdom will continue to support the Ukrainian government's Reconstruction and Development Plan and make every effort to stimulate investment into Ukraine's economy, the foreign secretary added.Lugano is hosting the international Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 4-5. This high-level political event is dedicated to discussing Ukraine's next reform priorities.
"The United Kingdom has committed to host next year's 2023 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference," Truss said at the plenary session of the 2022 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Lugano, Switzerland.
The United Kingdom will continue to support the Ukrainian government's Reconstruction and Development Plan and make every effort to stimulate investment into Ukraine's economy, the foreign secretary added.
"We will use the might of the City of London and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development which is based in London to make Ukraine one of the world’s top destinations for investment in 2023," Truss stated.
Lugano is hosting the international Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 4-5. This high-level political event is dedicated to discussing Ukraine's next reform priorities.