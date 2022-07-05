https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uk-plans-to-host-2023-ukraine-reconstruction-conference---foreign-office-1096956156.html

UK Plans to Host 2023 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom plans to host the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference next year, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The United Kingdom has committed to host next year's 2023 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference," Truss said at the plenary session of the 2022 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Lugano, Switzerland. The United Kingdom will continue to support the Ukrainian government's Reconstruction and Development Plan and make every effort to stimulate investment into Ukraine's economy, the foreign secretary added.Lugano is hosting the international Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 4-5. This high-level political event is dedicated to discussing Ukraine's next reform priorities.

