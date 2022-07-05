https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uk-follows-us-in-upgrading-taiwan-ties--escalating-tensions-with-china-analysts-say-1096983417.html

UK Follows US in ‘Upgrading’ Taiwan Ties & Escalating Tensions With China, Analysts Say

The timing of the London visit by Taipei’s trade negotiator John Deng was important, says Dr. Victor Teo, political scientist specializing in international relations in the Asia-Pacific, because if China were to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) before the island, “it would mean the certain exclusion of Taiwan from this trade body in the future.”After the reported trade talks in London on 16 June, Beijing, whose official policy envisions a peaceful unification of Taiwan with Mainland China, was quick to reiterate its stance.The UK Trade Department stopped short of offering any clarifications, while confirming the meeting of its officials with Deng.The British side was governed by “political and economic interests” when it opted to risk igniting China’s wrath, suggests Dr. Victor Teo.The trade talks between the UK and Taiwan may also reflect a “change in UK’s policy toward Taiwan as a result of changes in its China policy,” notes Dr. Zhang Baohui, director of the Center for Asian Pacific Studies at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.The clash over Hong Kong, according to Dr. Zhang Baohui, “significantly enhanced their differences and mutual strategic mistrust.”Beijing's reaction to any improper statement such as challenging Taiwan as an inseparable part of China can be expected, insisted Dr. Chang Ching, research fellow at the Taiwan-based Society for Strategic Studies.However, the British government has a clear policy towards the sensitive One-China issue, the prominent military expert on the People's Liberation Army and regional security in Taiwan noted.“In the aspect of trade and commerce, any discussion with representatives from Taipei regarding the participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trading arrangement does not violate the One-China principle kept by Her Majesty's government. Nonetheless, it is originated by a media report and cannot be fully verified as the British official position,” he stated. Dr. Chang Ching advised against defining such a statement as a “policy shift” within British government diplomacy.‘Trade With China’ FactorRegarding the regional fallout from a possible row between the UK and China over Taiwan, it is too early to predict the consequences, according to Dr. Zhang Baohui.Underscoring that unlike Sino-US relations, Britain and China are not “strategic competitors,” he clarified:Sino-British relations should not have a major impact on the region in the foreseeable future, Dr. Zhang Baohui concluded.Any spat over Taiwan would boost tensions in UK-China relations and West-China relations, Dr. Victor Teo suggested, but underscored the “declining economic circumstances” currently being faced by many countries. Accordingly, trade with China would likely become more important, according to him.A row between London and Beijing would not affect anything in the region at all, Dr. Chang Ching asserted, adding:“After all, Beijing is very near and London is too remote."

