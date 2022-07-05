https://sputniknews.com/20220705/two-police-officers-reportedly-shot-in-philadelphia-during-july-4-celebrations---reports-1096956510.html

Two Police Officers Reportedly Shot in Philadelphia During July 4 Celebrations - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two police officers were reportedly shot in Philadelphia during July 4 celebrations, NBC Philadelphia reported. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

As thousands celebrated an Independence Day concert and fireworks show, police had to respond to reports of two officers reportedly being shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.One officer suffered a graze wound to the head, and another was shot in the right shoulder. They were both transported to Jefferson University Hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.The shooting began just before 10 p.m. near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of Wawa Welcome America as crowds of people watched a fireworks show, according to the police. Many people were seen running from the area. The Philadelphia Police Department took to social media to warn people to avoid the scene of the shooting and how to reunite with loved ones. No information on suspects or arrests has been released. It remains an ongoing investigation. The shooting adds to a growing list of mass shootings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States. At least 11 mass shootings have occurred across the United States since Friday night, leaving a dozen people killed and scores hurt, Gun Violence Archive said Monday.The most devastating shooting was the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that saw six people killed and 26 injured.

