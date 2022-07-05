Two Peacekeepers Dead, Five Injured as UN Vehicle Hits Landmine in Mali

International
BREAKING NEWS: UK Ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak Step Down in Protest at Boris Johnson's Leadership
"This morning, an armored vehicle from a MINUSMA logistics convoy hit a mine on the Tessalit-Gao axis. According to preliminary assessment, two Blue Helmets died from their wounds, and five others were severely wounded," the news release said.A quick response force has been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and evacuate the wounded.The mission's chief, El Ghassim Wane, offered his sympathies to the families of the victims.MINUSMA was formed in April 2013 to stabilize the country following the Tuareg insurgency. Over 200 peacekeepers have been killed in duty.
16:27 GMT 05.07.2022
Senegalese soldiers of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali) patrol on foot in the streets of Gao, on July 24, 2019
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Two peacekeepers died and five others received wounds after their vehicle hit a landmine in Mali, MINUSMA said on Tuesday.
"This morning, an armored vehicle from a MINUSMA logistics convoy hit a mine on the Tessalit-Gao axis. According to preliminary assessment, two Blue Helmets died from their wounds, and five others were severely wounded," the news release said.
A quick response force has been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and evacuate the wounded.
The mission's chief, El Ghassim Wane, offered his sympathies to the families of the victims.
MINUSMA was formed in April 2013 to stabilize the country following the Tuareg insurgency. Over 200 peacekeepers have been killed in duty.
