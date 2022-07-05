https://sputniknews.com/20220705/two-peacekeepers-dead-five-injured-as-un-vehicle-hits-landmine-in-mali-1096988046.html

Two Peacekeepers Dead, Five Injured as UN Vehicle Hits Landmine in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Two peacekeepers died and five others received wounds after their vehicle hit a landmine in Mali, MINUSMA said on Tuesday. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

"This morning, an armored vehicle from a MINUSMA logistics convoy hit a mine on the Tessalit-Gao axis. According to preliminary assessment, two Blue Helmets died from their wounds, and five others were severely wounded," the news release said.A quick response force has been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and evacuate the wounded.The mission's chief, El Ghassim Wane, offered his sympathies to the families of the victims.MINUSMA was formed in April 2013 to stabilize the country following the Tuareg insurgency. Over 200 peacekeepers have been killed in duty.

