'Stranger Things' Lands Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' on iTunes Rock Chart No.1

2022-07-05T13:07+0000

Metallica's “Master of Puppets” is topping global charts after it was featured in the grand finale of season four of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things." The heavy metal song now tops the iTunes rock chart and is at 29th overall on iTunes.In the second volume of season four, Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, heads into the Upside Down with the rest of the Hawkins crew as they plan to take on supervillain Vecna.As part of their plan to distract the monster bats of the Upside Down, Eddie grabs a guitar and plays “Master of Puppets” by Metallica. While Munson riffs on his guitar, the monsters flying over Vecna’s lair are lured away, leaving the rest of the Hawkins team - Steve, played by Joe Keery, Nancy, played by Natalia Dyer, and Robin, played by Maya Hawke - to kill the villain. The show's music supervisor, Nora Felder, has confirmed that Joseph Quinn was actually playing the guitar:Metallica hasn't commented on the song's soaring popularity, but retweeted a teaser for the iconic scene:The album "Master of Puppets" is consistently included in lists of the greatest records of all time and is even listed in the National Register of the Library of Congress as a culturally significant object."Stranger Things" has already propelled Kate Bush's “Running Up That Hill” to the top of the music charts, giving Bush her first No. 1 song, while also breaking three Guinness World Records.

