https://sputniknews.com/20220705/starmers-new-found-love-for-brexit-riles-up-labour-remainers-1096971010.html

Starmer's New-Found Love for Brexit Riles Up Labour Remainers

Starmer's New-Found Love for Brexit Riles Up Labour Remainers

Starmer's Damascene conversion to the Brexiteer cause was challenged by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, one of the favourites to replace the Labour leader if he fails... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T12:03+0000

2022-07-05T12:03+0000

2022-07-05T12:05+0000

keir starmer

brexit

sadiq khan

boris johnson

european union (eu)

uk

britain

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096970734_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1b4bae12c5bd69b5979d359652e485b4.jpg

Britain's opposition leader has reignited the row in his party over leaving the European Union (EU) by insisting he could fix problems in the withdrawal agreement.Sir Keir Starmer declared his new-found support for Brexit on Monday evening in a speech to the pro-EU think tank the Centre for European Reform — which was long on platitudes but short on detail.He said a future Labour government under his leadership would not apply to re-join either the bloc, its single market, customs union or free-movement area — a snub to both the Europhile and pro-immigration wings of his party.Instead he claimed he would be able to succeed where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has so far failed and negotiate changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol that has seen Brussels impose customs checks on goods moving between the British mainland and the exclave.He said he had spoken to businesspeople in Belfast and Dublin who said could "make it work" as "the solutions are there, the desire is there"."What is lacking is trust," Starmer claimed, insisting that "Labour will change that" and "be the honest broker our countries need".That echoed arguments by the current and previous Tory governments during talks with the European Commission on the protocol that there were technological means to avoid customs checks at the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — which were dismissed out of hand by Brussels negotiators.But Starmer's speech put him at odds with prominent Remainers inside and outside Labour.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said re-joining the EU single market would make the UK "more prosperous".Khan is one of the favourites to replace Starmer if he fails to win the next election or is forced to honour his pledge to resign if he is fined over the 'Beergate' scandal. The Durham Constabulary is set to announce the findings of its investigation this week.Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy, chairwoman of the pro-EU Labour Movement for Europe, said Starmer's speech "finally opens the door to a different future with Europe" and that Starmer should ensure "nothing is off the table".The Green Party's sole MP Caroline Lucas, a constant critic of Brexit, accused Starmer of being "dishonest".In June, Labour shadow minister for victims and youth justice Anna McMorrin told an online party meeting of her "hope" that the UK would re-join the single market in future.'Starmer Sutra'Appearing on GB News on Tuesday, Reclaim Party deputy leader Martin Daubney question the sincerity of Starmer's Damascene conversion to Brexit, saying the Labour leader had had "more positions than the Karma Sutra" on the issue.Left-wing media users pointed out that it was Starmer's call at the 2019 Labour conference to re-run the 2016 EU membership referendum that lost the party around 50 safe seats in the northern 'Red Wall' — which he was trying to woo back with his speech on Monday — and handed Johnson a landslide victory in the election two months later.

https://sputniknews.com/20220622/rift-brews-within-labour-party-amid-keir-starmers-attempt-to-ban-mps-from-rail-strikes-1096560864.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

keir starmer, brexit, sadiq khan, boris johnson, european union (eu), uk, britain, great britain