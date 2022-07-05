https://sputniknews.com/20220705/sri-lankas-intelligence-says-sources-warned-of-possible-terrorist-attacks-this-week-1096960128.html

Sri Lanka's Intelligence Says Sources Warned of Possible Terrorist Attacks This Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sources of Sri Lanka's intelligence services have warned of possible terrorist attacks on June 5 and 6, the Sri Lankan Defense Ministry said...

The ministry cited a letter sent by the Inspector General of Police to the Defense Secretary concerning intelligence information about a suspected terrorist attack, which is currently circulating on social media, saying that this information was based on unconfirmed data.The Black July riots in July 1983 marked the onset of the Sri Lankan civil war which lasted until 2009. The riots were triggered by the bombing of an army jeep and the killing of 15 soldiers, perpetrated by the members of the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.Sri Lanka is now facing a political and economic crisis considered the worst since its gaining independence in 1948. In mid-April, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for an interim period, pending a restructuring of the obligations under an IMF-supported economic adjustment program. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and necessities, heating fuel, and gas. Many regions have power outages.

