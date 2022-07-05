https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russian-exporters-turn-to-armenia-recs-representative-in-armenia-says-1096974321.html
Russian Exporters Turn to Armenia, REC's Representative in Armenia Says
Russian Exporters Turn to Armenia, REC's Representative in Armenia Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian exporters are paying an increasing amount of attention to Armenia, one of Russia's strategically important partners, according to... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T12:50+0000
2022-07-05T12:50+0000
2022-07-05T12:50+0000
armenia
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f64a6b09241b89d490f8e577d51029.jpg
“At present, Armenia has made things quite attractive for Russian companies or companies which have Russian participation. The REC is ready to help Russian exporters to find bona fide partners in Armenia, taking into account the needs of the local market, as well as to offer credit and insurance to support projects,” said Vigen Yenokyan during a talk with Russia's trade representative at the Innoprom international exhibition, held in Ekaterinburg.According to Yenokyan, Armenia's capital Yerevan will host a multi-sectoral business mission in August, which will help Russian companies establish contacts with potential partners in Armenia. He noted that Russia is one of Armenia’s major trade partners. In 2021, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 13 percent and amounted to almost $2.7Bln. According to the results of the first four months of 2022, the mutual trade turnover increased by 30 percent.Yenokyan further noted the prospects of using Armenia's free economic zone infrastructure both for creating new production facilities and for reaching out to third countries.
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_90:0:2819:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10a72673cbbb8e7261fccdf7b87f5f2f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenia, russia, russian export center jsc (rec)
Russian Exporters Turn to Armenia, REC's Representative in Armenia Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian exporters are paying an increasing amount of attention to Armenia, one of Russia's strategically important partners, according to Vigen Yenokyan, representative of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) in the republic.
“At present, Armenia has made things quite attractive for Russian companies or companies which have Russian participation. The REC is ready to help Russian exporters to find bona fide partners in Armenia, taking into account the needs of the local market, as well as to offer credit and insurance to support projects,” said Vigen Yenokyan during a talk with Russia's trade representative at the Innoprom international exhibition, held in Ekaterinburg.
According to Yenokyan, Armenia's capital Yerevan
will host a multi-sectoral business mission in August, which will help Russian companies establish contacts with potential partners in Armenia.
“We urge you to take an active part in this event,” added the REC's representative.
He noted that Russia is one of Armenia’s major trade partners. In 2021, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 13 percent and amounted to almost $2.7Bln. According to the results of the first four months of 2022, the mutual trade turnover increased by 30 percent.
Yenokyan further noted the prospects of using Armenia's free economic zone infrastructure both for creating new production facilities and for reaching out to third countries.