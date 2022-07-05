https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russian-exporters-turn-to-armenia-recs-representative-in-armenia-says-1096974321.html

Russian Exporters Turn to Armenia, REC's Representative in Armenia Says

Russian Exporters Turn to Armenia, REC's Representative in Armenia Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian exporters are paying an increasing amount of attention to Armenia, one of Russia's strategically important partners, according to... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T12:50+0000

2022-07-05T12:50+0000

2022-07-05T12:50+0000

armenia

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f64a6b09241b89d490f8e577d51029.jpg

“At present, Armenia has made things quite attractive for Russian companies or companies which have Russian participation. The REC is ready to help Russian exporters to find bona fide partners in Armenia, taking into account the needs of the local market, as well as to offer credit and insurance to support projects,” said Vigen Yenokyan during a talk with Russia's trade representative at the Innoprom international exhibition, held in Ekaterinburg.According to Yenokyan, Armenia's capital Yerevan will host a multi-sectoral business mission in August, which will help Russian companies establish contacts with potential partners in Armenia. He noted that Russia is one of Armenia’s major trade partners. In 2021, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 13 percent and amounted to almost $2.7Bln. According to the results of the first four months of 2022, the mutual trade turnover increased by 30 percent.Yenokyan further noted the prospects of using Armenia's free economic zone infrastructure both for creating new production facilities and for reaching out to third countries.

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

armenia, russia, russian export center jsc (rec)