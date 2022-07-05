https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russian-embassy-in-kyrgyzstan-receives-bomb-threat-source-says-1096960851.html
Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Receives Bomb Threat, Source Says
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Kyrgyzstan has been cordoned off after receiving information about an explosive device planted in its premises, a...
Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Receives Bomb Threat, Source Says
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Kyrgyzstan has been cordoned off after receiving information about an explosive device planted in its premises, a source in Kyrgyzstan's law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Now the territory [of the embassy] is cordoned off, sappers are working," the source said.
The embassy's press service is not yet available for comments.