Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Receives Bomb Threat, Source Says

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Kyrgyzstan has been cordoned off after receiving information about an explosive device planted in its premises, a... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Now the territory [of the embassy] is cordoned off, sappers are working," the source said.The embassy's press service is not yet available for comments.

