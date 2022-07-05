International
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russia-to-finish-testing-new-air-to-air-missiles-for-su-57-jets-in-2022---shoigu-1096985763.html
Russia to Finish Testing New Air-to-Air Missiles for SU-57 Jets in 2022 - Shoigu
Russia to Finish Testing New Air-to-Air Missiles for SU-57 Jets in 2022 - Shoigu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - State testing of short- and medium-range air-to-air missiles for fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets capable of taking down small stealth... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T15:13+0000
2022-07-05T15:13+0000
military & intelligence
fighter jet
russia
sergey shoigu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf5995ceb1977d4221658f946edf30.jpg
"This year we plan to complete state tests of the missiles and put the first production batches into service," Shoigu said at a conference call in Moscow.The missiles are developed by the Vympel design bureau, which is part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, and are designed to equip the modern Su-57 aircraft system and other carriers.The new air-to-air missiles will enable the 5th generation Su-57 fighters to destroy small air targets equipped with stealth technology, Shoigu added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_257:0:2986:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f61173fd912e452dd529ff2f0b1f0121.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, fighter jet, russia, sergey shoigu

Russia to Finish Testing New Air-to-Air Missiles for SU-57 Jets in 2022 - Shoigu

15:13 GMT 05.07.2022
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the photo bankRussian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - State testing of short- and medium-range air-to-air missiles for fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets capable of taking down small stealth targets will be completed in 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"This year we plan to complete state tests of the missiles and put the first production batches into service," Shoigu said at a conference call in Moscow.
The missiles are developed by the Vympel design bureau, which is part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, and are designed to equip the modern Su-57 aircraft system and other carriers.
The new air-to-air missiles will enable the 5th generation Su-57 fighters to destroy small air targets equipped with stealth technology, Shoigu added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала