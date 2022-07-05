https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russia-to-finish-testing-new-air-to-air-missiles-for-su-57-jets-in-2022---shoigu-1096985763.html

Russia to Finish Testing New Air-to-Air Missiles for SU-57 Jets in 2022 - Shoigu

Russia to Finish Testing New Air-to-Air Missiles for SU-57 Jets in 2022 - Shoigu

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - State testing of short- and medium-range air-to-air missiles for fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets capable of taking down small stealth...

"This year we plan to complete state tests of the missiles and put the first production batches into service," Shoigu said at a conference call in Moscow.The missiles are developed by the Vympel design bureau, which is part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, and are designed to equip the modern Su-57 aircraft system and other carriers.The new air-to-air missiles will enable the 5th generation Su-57 fighters to destroy small air targets equipped with stealth technology, Shoigu added.

