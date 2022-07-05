https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russia-to-finish-testing-new-air-to-air-missiles-for-su-57-jets-in-2022---shoigu-1096985763.html
Russia to Finish Testing New Air-to-Air Missiles for SU-57 Jets in 2022 - Shoigu
2022-07-05T15:13+0000
2022-07-05T15:13+0000
2022-07-05T15:13+0000
military & intelligence
fighter jet
russia
sergey shoigu
Russia to Finish Testing New Air-to-Air Missiles for SU-57 Jets in 2022 - Shoigu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - State testing of short- and medium-range air-to-air missiles for fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets capable of taking down small stealth targets will be completed in 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"This year we plan to complete state tests of the missiles and put the first production batches into service," Shoigu said at a conference call in Moscow.
The missiles are developed by the Vympel design bureau, which is part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, and are designed to equip the modern Su-57 aircraft system and other carriers.
The new air-to-air missiles will enable the 5th generation Su-57 fighters to destroy small air targets equipped with stealth technology, Shoigu added.