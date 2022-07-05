https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russia-needs-to-establish-technological-sovereignty-as-soon-as-possible---prime-minister-1096956063.html

Russia Needs to Establish Technological Sovereignty as Soon as Possible - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday that Russia needs to promptly establish its technological sovereignty to make sure... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Sanction barriers and prohibitions have radically changed the existing order. No country in the world can ever again guarantee the supply of the most important products from abroad. This means that we need to establish technological sovereignty as soon as possible," Mishustin said at a plenary session at the Innoprom forum.In order to continue Russia's industrialization and accelerate the development of domestic high-tech industries, the government will have to determine new principles and new approaches, he added.Russia is hosting the international industrial trade fair Innoprom in Yekaterinburg on July 4-7. The main objectives of the forum are the discussion of the future industrial policy of Russia, promotion of domestic products and expert panels on the most relevant topics of the innovation sphere.

