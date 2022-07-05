Police: Highland Park Gunman Wore Women's Clothing During Shooting Spree to Blend Into Fleeing Crowd
16:40 GMT 05.07.2022 (Updated: 17:19 GMT 05.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / JIM VONDRUSKAHIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports
Six people were killed and at least 30 injured after a gunman, later identified as Robert E. Crimo III, opened fire from a rooftop at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb.
Highland Park gunman Robert E. Crimo III was dressed in women's clothing during the attack in order to blend into the fleeing crowd, police said on Tuesday.
"Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos."
Crimo, who police believe preplanned the attack, fired more than 70 rounds at the Independence Day parade. Police confirmed that the shooter purchased the gun legally in Illinois, adding that the victims appear to have been targeted at random.
Authorities detained Crimo late Monday at a traffic stop after a brief chase. He turned out to be an aspiring Chicago-based rapper performing under the name 'Awake the Rapper.' Crimo is said to have posted "multiple disturbing videos on YouTube with violent imagery" that included a man with a rifle shooting people.
The suspect's motives remain unknown.
