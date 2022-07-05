International
Police: Highland Park Gunman Wore Women's Clothing During Shooting Spree to Blend Into Fleeing Crowd
Six people were killed and at least 30 injured after a gunman, later identified as Robert E. Crimo III, opened fire from a rooftop at a July 4 parade in Highland Park
Highland Park gunman Robert E. Crimo III was dressed in women's clothing during the attack in order to blend into the fleeing crowd, police said on Tuesday.Crimo, who police believe preplanned the attack, fired more than 70 rounds at the Independence Day parade. Police confirmed that the shooter purchased the gun legally in Illinois, adding that the victims appear to have been targeted at random.Authorities detained Crimo late Monday at a traffic stop after a brief chase. He turned out to be an aspiring Chicago-based rapper performing under the name 'Awake the Rapper.' Crimo is said to have posted "multiple disturbing videos on YouTube with violent imagery" that included a man with a rifle shooting people.The suspect's motives remain unknown.Six people were killed and dozens wounded in the shooting during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday.
Six people were killed and at least 30 injured after a gunman, later identified as Robert E. Crimo III, opened fire from a rooftop at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb.
Highland Park gunman Robert E. Crimo III was dressed in women's clothing during the attack in order to blend into the fleeing crowd, police said on Tuesday.
"Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos."
Crimo, who police believe preplanned the attack, fired more than 70 rounds at the Independence Day parade. Police confirmed that the shooter purchased the gun legally in Illinois, adding that the victims appear to have been targeted at random.
Authorities detained Crimo late Monday at a traffic stop after a brief chase. He turned out to be an aspiring Chicago-based rapper performing under the name 'Awake the Rapper.' Crimo is said to have posted "multiple disturbing videos on YouTube with violent imagery" that included a man with a rifle shooting people.
The suspect's motives remain unknown.
Six people were killed and dozens wounded in the shooting during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday.
