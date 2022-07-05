https://sputniknews.com/20220705/panama-detects-first-monkeypox-case-1096990964.html

Panama Detects First Monkeypox Case

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Panama, the national health ministry said on Tuesday. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The first case of monkeypox has been detected in the country. This is a 30-year-old man, who is already receiving medical treatment. In that regard, we are determining the people, who were in contact with the infected, in order to contain the spread of the virus," the ministry said in a tweet.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is transmitted between people. Usually this is a mild disease that most people recover from within a few weeks, but some may have complications. UK Health Security Agency noted that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but can become contagious through close contact with an infected person.The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, fever and fatigue. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

