https://sputniknews.com/20220705/no-plan-c-europe-facing-trouble-as-norways-oil-gas-production-declining-1096986762.html

No Plan C: Europe Facing Trouble as Norway's Oil, Gas Production Declining

No Plan C: Europe Facing Trouble as Norway's Oil, Gas Production Declining

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The strike by Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers is worrying, but the real problem is that the country's energy production has reached... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T15:27+0000

2022-07-05T15:27+0000

2022-07-05T15:27+0000

europe

norway

energy

oil

gas

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096986615_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_357f2ba9cc0976562610c52f10261ef6.jpg

On Tuesday night, Norwegian oil and gas workers went on strike demanding higher wages. According to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, it might lose up to 56% of its gas exports due to the strike.The expert also noted that the matter of competition between the country's three major unions: two unions have made agreed to a deal with energy companies, while a third union has gone on strike. He thinks that Europe can face other disruptions because it is too tempting for trade unions to use the energy crisis to make salary demands."Norway is indeed a limited plan B already, but there is no real plan C," Ernst concluded, noting that total dependence on Russia for oil and gas as well as the self-imposed reduction of fossil fuels is now taking its toll.In June, the European Union presented the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The new package will affect only oil deliveries by sea, while oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline is not subject to restrictions.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, adding that its sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/norwegian-oil-and-gas-workers-strike-may-further-imperil-europes-energy-supplies-1096959681.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, norway, energy, oil, gas, sanctions