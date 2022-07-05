https://sputniknews.com/20220705/mississippi-abortion-clinic-challenges-trigger-law-after-scotus-roe-ruling---reports-1096993705.html

Mississippi Judge Rejects Abortion Clinic Challenge of 'Trigger Law' After SCOTUS Ruling

Mississippi Judge Rejects Abortion Clinic Challenge of ‘Trigger Law’ After SCOTUS Ruling - Reports

A Mississippi judge on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit challenging the state's so-called "trigger law" restricting abortions in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

mississippi

abortion

roe v. wade

lawsuit

The state’s lone abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the trigger law restrictions and continue providing services, according to an ABC News report. The law is expected to take effect on Thursday, according to the report.Judge Debbra Halford presided over the hearing and ruled in favor of the state's "trigger law," the report said. The abortion clinic, which filed the lawsuit three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, will close if their legal challenge fails and restrictions are implemented, owner Diane Derzis reportedly said.The US Supreme Court earlier in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which protected abortions under the right to privacy. The court instead ruled that states have the right to regulate the practice of abortion.A total of 13 states, including Mississippi, had trigger laws in place to automatically begin the process of enforcing pre-determined abortion restrictions upon the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.Judge John Cooper of Florida on Tuesday also issued an order temporarily stopping the state’s 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, but the state appealed and placed the law back into effect shortly thereafter, according to the report.

mississippi

