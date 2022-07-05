https://sputniknews.com/20220705/man-united-talisman-cristiano-ronaldo-puts-his-21-mln-private-jet-up-for-sale---report-1096957585.html

Man United Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Puts His $21 Mln Private Jet Up for Sale - Report

Man United Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Puts His $21 Mln Private Jet Up for Sale - Report

Ronaldo continues to remain in the limelight both on and off the field. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the first day of pre-season training with Man... 05.07.2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps in a mood to bring about some drastic changes in his life. Last weekend, reports emerged that the Portugal wizard had told Manchester United that he intends to leave the club this summer, and this week, he put his private jet up for sale.According to Spanish outlet ESDiario, the plane cost CR7 $21 million when he bought it during his sojourn with Real Madrid.The main reason behind the Funchal-born footballer's decision to sell the aircraft is that it has reportedly become too small for his family. Ronaldo currently shares the 10-seater private jet with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, his mother, and five children.Besides having the capacity to seat 10 people, Ronaldo's aircraft is equipped with a WiFi connection and has a bed and other kitchen appliances to provide all the comforts of a flight home. As far as the plane's speed is considered, it cruises at 900 km per hour and is widely regarded as one of the best in its class.Despite the facilities on the private jet, Ronaldo wants to sell it because he wishes to acquire a much more modern and larger plane, keeping in mind the requirements of his big family. The Portugal captain recently used the aircraft to fly to the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he and his family stayed for several days during his summer break from football.Coming back to Ronaldo's footballing career, his future at Old Trafford is uncertain and as per a report in ESPN, he's open to a move to Chelsea, whose new owner Todd Boehly is extremely keen to have him at Stamford Bridge next season.

