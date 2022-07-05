https://sputniknews.com/20220705/man-accidentally-sets-himself-on-fire-during-fire-show-in-russia-1096979454.html

A performance artist ended up setting himself ablaze as he attempted to perform a fire eating trick in the streets of the Russian city of Feodosia.According to local media reports, the incident occurred during a fire show held at the city’s waterfront.A short video depicting the incident in question has since been uploaded on social media. In said video the artist can be seen twirling a fire staff lit on both ends.However, as the artist brought one of the lit ends of the staff towards his face in an apparent attempt to perform a fire eating act, he accidentally ended up setting his own hair and attire on fire.Member of the audience and onlookers immediately rushed to aid the artist and managed to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before the unfortunate man sustained severe burns.As local authorities told media, the artist was rushed to an emergency care hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.While the exact cause of this incident remains unclear, some local media outlets speculated that it may had something to do with the poor quality kerosene being used by the artist during his performance.

