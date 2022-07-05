https://sputniknews.com/20220705/looking-for-champion-republican-explains-likely-reason-why-ilhan-omar-was-booed-at-concert-1096989033.html
'Looking for Champion': Republican Explains Likely Reason Why Ilhan Omar Was Booed at Concert
Ilhan Omar’s challenger claimed that the Democratic congresswoman is unpopular among people in her own community.
Shortly after Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar was booed at a concert in Minneapolis, she was sharply criticized by Cicely Davis, a Republican politician who is currently running for the US House to represent Minnesota's 5th Congressional District – the very seat Omar currently holds.
During her recent appearance on “Fox & Friends First,” Davis explained that she wasn’t shocked by the treatment Omar received at the concert, as her policies are “very unpopular to those in her own community.”
“She's very unpopular among the people of Somalia and Minneapolis. You know what? They've decided that they are no longer going to operate as a monolith,” she said. “They recognize that she does not represent them, and they are ready for change. They are looking for a champion who actually represents their conservative values here in congressional district five.”
The booing incident occurred during a concert featuring Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar on 2 July at the Target Center in Minneapolis at an annual event called Somali Week that celebrates the independence of Somalia.
As Omar went up on the stage to present an award to the singer, numerous members of the audience started booing at her, with some even yelling “Get the f*ck out of here!”
The development occurred shortly after Omar suggested that, in terms of violence, Minnesota may be worse than the Somali refugee camp she lived in as a kid.