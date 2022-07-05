International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Border Areas of Russian Kursk Region Shelled Again by Ukrainian Forces - Governor
LIVE UPDATES: Border Areas of Russian Kursk Region Shelled Again by Ukrainian Forces - Governor
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from...
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
Panzerhaubitze 2000 hidden somewhere in a wooded area of Ukraine. Screengrab of Bild report. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Border Areas of Russian Kursk Region Shelled Again by Ukrainian Forces - Governor

04:47 GMT 05.07.2022 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 05.07.2022)
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
On 3 July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russia's President Vladimir Putin that the Russian military had gained control of the whole of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) from Ukrainian forces.
As a result of successful military activities of Russia's armed forces, together with combat units of the LPR forces, full control has been established over the city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
04:52 GMT 05.07.2022
Russian Operation's Goals to Be Achieved Despite Western Assistance to Ukraine - Patrushev
The goals of Russia's special operation in Ukraine will be achieved despite Western military assistance to Kiev and the increase in the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

The goals of the special operation are to ensure the protection of people from genocide by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime, demilitarize and denazify the territory of Ukraine, achieve its neutral status in deed, Patrushev said, speaking on Tuesday in Khabarovsk at a meeting on national security in Russia's Far East.

"Despite the provision of military assistance by the United States and the West to Ukraine, the increasing supply of lethal weapons, these goals will be achieved," he said.
04:51 GMT 05.07.2022
Japan Imposed Export Ban on 90 Organizations From Russia, Belarus - Finance Ministry
apan is imposing an export ban on 90 organizations from Russia and Belarus in light of the situation in Ukraine, a bulletin of the Japanese foreign, finance and economy ministries says.

"According to a [Japanese] Foreign Ministry notification, a restriction on export is introduced for 65 organizations from the Russian Federation and for 25 organizations from Belarus," according to the document published by the Japanese Finance Ministry.

Japan is also imposing a ban on the provision of services to Russia, including auditing, management consulting services and trust services. The ban will take effect September 5.

The document says Tokyo is imposing sanctions on 57 Russian individuals and six organizations, including head of the Kherson Region's military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo and his deputy Kirill Stremousov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, as well as relatives of Severstal majority shareholder Alexey Mordashov.

The sanctions envision freezing assets in Japan if any, as well as banning financial transactions with these individuals and organizations.
04:51 GMT 05.07.2022
NATO's Decision to Declare Russia Enemy Destabilizes European Security - Patrushev
NATO's decision to declare Russia an enemy escalates tensions, destabilizes security in Europe and contradicts the NATO-Russia Founding Act, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"Russia, which is defending its national interests and sovereignty, has been declared an enemy by the United States and its allies, which is reflected in doctrinal documents, including those adopted at the NATO summit in Madrid," Patrushev said at a meeting on national security in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

He recalled that the United States and its satellites refused to engage in a constructive dialogue with Russia in the area of ​​strategic stability and completely ignored Moscow's demands for security guarantees.

"NATO's military infrastructure is approaching our borders, military forces and means are being actively built up on the eastern flank. Decisions have been made on the admission of Finland and Sweden to the alliance. A new military bloc, AUKUS, has been created," Patrushev said.

"These decisions and actions not only lead to an escalation of tension and destabilization of European security, but also clearly contradict the Russia-NATO Founding Act, which, by the way, continues to operate de jure," he said.
04:50 GMT 05.07.2022
Russian Kursk Region's Border Areas Shelled - Governor
Russian Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said border areas of the region's Glushkovsky District were shelled again.

"This morning began again with artillery shelling of the border settlements of the Glushkovsky District. Attacks were recorded in the village of Markovo, shells are exploding again in the village of Tyotkino. The shelling continues, all the details later," Starovoit said on Telegram.
