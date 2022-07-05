LIVE UPDATES: Border Areas of Russian Kursk Region Shelled Again by Ukrainian Forces - Governor

NATO's Decision to Declare Russia Enemy Destabilizes European Security - Patrushev

NATO's decision to declare Russia an enemy escalates tensions, destabilizes security in Europe and contradicts the NATO-Russia Founding Act, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.



"Russia, which is defending its national interests and sovereignty, has been declared an enemy by the United States and its allies, which is reflected in doctrinal documents, including those adopted at the NATO summit in Madrid," Patrushev said at a meeting on national security in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.



He recalled that the United States and its satellites refused to engage in a constructive dialogue with Russia in the area of ​​strategic stability and completely ignored Moscow's demands for security guarantees.



"NATO's military infrastructure is approaching our borders, military forces and means are being actively built up on the eastern flank. Decisions have been made on the admission of Finland and Sweden to the alliance. A new military bloc, AUKUS, has been created," Patrushev said.



"These decisions and actions not only lead to an escalation of tension and destabilization of European security, but also clearly contradict the Russia-NATO Founding Act, which, by the way, continues to operate de jure," he said.