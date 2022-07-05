https://sputniknews.com/20220705/kremlin-denies-reports-about-alleged-refusal-of-chinese-president-to-visit-russia-1096973102.html
Kremlin Denies Reports About Refusal of Chinese President to Visit Russia
Kremlin Denies Reports About Refusal of Chinese President to Visit Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Media reports about the alleged refusal of Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia are untrue and all scheduled trips will take place... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T10:40+0000
2022-07-05T10:40+0000
2022-07-05T10:41+0000
china
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092757414_0:0:3111:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_4af60064bc536df4a51885692cb116b0.jpg
"No. This is not so. This is completely untrue. The fact is that certain COVID-19 restrictions continue to exist in China, and this is absolutely normal, and this should be treated with understanding. Putin has a valid invitation to visit China, and Xi Jinping — to visit Russia. And as the weakening of these restrictions allows, all visits will, certainly, take place," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, media reported that the Chinese leader had allegedly declined the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092757414_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dc250946198b5ceff9ff8c93a0677.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, russia
Kremlin Denies Reports About Refusal of Chinese President to Visit Russia
10:40 GMT 05.07.2022 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 05.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Media reports about the alleged refusal of Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia are untrue and all scheduled trips will take place, since COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"No. This is not so. This is completely untrue. The fact is that certain COVID-19 restrictions continue to exist in China, and this is absolutely normal, and this should be treated with understanding. Putin has a valid invitation to visit China, and Xi Jinping — to visit Russia. And as the weakening of these restrictions allows, all visits will, certainly, take place," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the Chinese leader had allegedly declined the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow due to the COVID-19 pandemic
.