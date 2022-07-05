https://sputniknews.com/20220705/kremlin-denies-reports-about-alleged-refusal-of-chinese-president-to-visit-russia-1096973102.html

Kremlin Denies Reports About Refusal of Chinese President to Visit Russia

Kremlin Denies Reports About Refusal of Chinese President to Visit Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Media reports about the alleged refusal of Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia are untrue and all scheduled trips will take place... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T10:40+0000

2022-07-05T10:40+0000

2022-07-05T10:41+0000

china

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092757414_0:0:3111:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_4af60064bc536df4a51885692cb116b0.jpg

"No. This is not so. This is completely untrue. The fact is that certain COVID-19 restrictions continue to exist in China, and this is absolutely normal, and this should be treated with understanding. Putin has a valid invitation to visit China, and Xi Jinping — to visit Russia. And as the weakening of these restrictions allows, all visits will, certainly, take place," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, media reported that the Chinese leader had allegedly declined the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, russia