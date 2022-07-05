https://sputniknews.com/20220705/kazakhstan-may-terminate-lease-of-cargo-ship-detained-in-turkey-industry-minister-says-1096960397.html

Kazakhstan May Terminate Lease of Cargo Ship Detained in Turkey, Industry Minister Says

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan may terminate the lease agreement for its Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, recently detained in Turkey over the suspicion that it was...

The Russian-flagged cargo ship, reportedly transporting 7,000 tonnes of grain, was detained in Turkey last week. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the situation needs to be investigated further.He said Turkey is now expected to give its legal assessment of the situation before Kazakhstan can make any further action.Uskenbayev noted that the national railway company of Kazakhstan, Temir Zholy (KTZ), has already informed the public that its ship Zhibek Zholy was leased to a Russian company that was not under sanctions. According to KTZ’s statement, the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office is also investigating this case.

