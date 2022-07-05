International
Kazakhstan May Terminate Lease of Cargo Ship Detained in Turkey, Industry Minister Says
Kazakhstan May Terminate Lease of Cargo Ship Detained in Turkey, Industry Minister Says
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan may terminate the lease agreement for its Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, recently detained in Turkey over the suspicion that it was...
The Russian-flagged cargo ship, reportedly transporting 7,000 tonnes of grain, was detained in Turkey last week. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the situation needs to be investigated further.
06:47 GMT 05.07.2022
© Photo : ktzh-gp.kz/ruZhibek Zholy cargo ship
Zhibek Zholy cargo ship - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© Photo : ktzh-gp.kz/ru
