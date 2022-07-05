https://sputniknews.com/20220705/indian-man-suffers-cardiac-arrest-while-having-sex-dies-1096968805.html
Indian Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Having Sex, Dies
Indian Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Having Sex, Dies
Although sex can reduce stress, for some it can also heave a deadly outcome. Thankfully, the incidence is very low and accounts for only 0.6 percent of all... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
The preliminary postmortem report of a 28-year-old Indian man suggests that he could have died due to a heart attack while having sex, the Times of India reported.Ajay Patreki died on Sunday under mysterious circumstances while he was spending time with his girlfriend.Police said that the victim had not consumed any drugs. However, he had had a fever for the past few days, and his family was aware of it.Patreki had been in a relationship with a 23-year-old nurse for the last three years.The police said Patreki collapsed in bed during lovemaking and was soon rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. In the postmortem, doctors indicated heart attack as the primary cause of death.Sex has many beneficial physical and psychological effects, including reducing high blood pressure, improving the immune system, and aiding better sleep. But there is also a dark side: people sometimes die during or shortly after sex. The incidence is, thankfully, extremely low, and accounts for just 0.6 percent of all cases of sudden death.Sometimes it is caused by the physical strain of sexual activity, prescription drugs (drugs to treat erectile dysfunction, for example), or illegal drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana – or both.
Although sex can reduce stress, for some it can also heave a deadly outcome. Thankfully, the incidence is very low and accounts for only 0.6 percent of all cases of sudden death.
The preliminary postmortem report of a 28-year-old
Indian man suggests that he could have died due to a heart attack while having sex, the Times of India
reported.
Ajay Patreki died on Sunday under mysterious circumstances while he was spending time with his girlfriend.
Police said that the victim had not consumed
any drugs. However, he had had a fever for the past few days, and his family was aware of it.
Patreki had been in a relationship with a 23-year-old nurse for the last three years.
The police said Patreki collapsed in bed during lovemaking and was soon rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. In the postmortem, doctors indicated heart attack as the primary cause of death.
“The couple had entered in the hotel around 4 pm on Sunday. And, half an hour later the man collapsed. The woman and hotel authorities took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” assistant police officer Satish Patel of Saoner Police Station said.
Sex has many beneficial physical and psychological effects
, including reducing high blood pressure, improving the immune system, and aiding better sleep. But there is also a dark side: people sometimes die during or shortly after sex. The incidence is, thankfully, extremely low, and accounts for just 0.6 percent
of all cases of sudden death.
Sometimes it is caused by the physical strain of sexual activity, prescription drugs (drugs to treat erectile dysfunction, for example), or illegal drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana – or both
.
