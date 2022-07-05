https://sputniknews.com/20220705/impossible-is-nothing-cristiano-ronaldo-could-move-to-lionel-messis-boyhood-club-barca-this-summer-1096976413.html

Impossible Is Nothing! Cristiano Ronaldo Could Move to Lionel Messi's Boyhood Club Barca This Summer

Impossible Is Nothing! Cristiano Ronaldo Could Move to Lionel Messi's Boyhood Club Barca This Summer

For weeks, the uncertainty over what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United has grown with recent reports suggesting the footballer will do... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

For any present or former Real Madrid player, moving to Barcelona is a strict no-no. But Cristiano Ronaldo could prove that nothing is impossible in football and loyalties can be blurred if one's target is glory and trophies.As the Portugal skipper looks for a way out of Manchester United, Spanish publication AS has claimed that his agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with Barcelona for a possible deal. Although the Funchal-born football star's ties with Real Madrid remain as solid as ever, a move to Catalonia reportedly appears far more appealing to him at this stage of his career.Barca are still reeling from the departure of their long-time captain and talisman Lionel Messi, who left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Though Spanish legend Xavier Hernandez tried to turn things around after joining the Blaugrana in November, the former La Liga champions still lack the charisma and leadership qualities of someone such as Messi.Barcelona finished second in the Spanish league table for the 2021-22 season and are at present involved in protracted negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign Robert Lewandowski.Both Xavi and Barca president Joan Laporta have been pushing for a deal to bring Lewandowski to Camp Nou. But they have been unable to make much headway in their talks with Bayern because the Bundesliga giants are not keen on parting ways with the Polish striker.Moreover, Bayern have been demanding anything between $50Mln and $55Mln for Lewandowski, something the Catalans are not willing to entertain as their financial situation is not that great just now. Barcelona's debt still stands at more than $1.5Bln and that's why they don't want to invest such an amount on a player who will turn 34 next month.However, they would not have to shell out so much money to secure Ronaldo's services as Juventus was paid around $18Mln for his transfer last year. With only one year left on the 37-year-old's United contract, he could be available for as little as $10Mln, which very much suits Xavi's team at the moment. Yet a move to Barcelona could be seen as betrayal by Real Madrid fans, and Ronaldo could think twice about joining them, much as he did with Man City last summer.

