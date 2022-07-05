https://sputniknews.com/20220705/illinois-shooting-suspect-charged-with-7-murder-counts-faces-life-sentence---attorney-1096996410.html

Illinois Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Murder Counts, Faces Life Sentence - Attorney

Illinois Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Murder Counts, Faces Life Sentence - Attorney

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspected gunman in a July 4 parade shooting in Illinois was charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T23:46+0000

2022-07-05T23:46+0000

2022-07-06T00:11+0000

mass shooting

illinois

crime

ar-15

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096964074_0:0:2668:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_4701c30a466c8038fd1aa54bf1784860.jpg

"Today, the Lake County State’s Attorney's Office has charged Robert Crimo III with seven counts of first degree murder," Rinehart said on Tuesday.Authorities intend on charging Crimo with dozens more crimes in the future, Rinehart added.Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted on the charges against him, Rinehart also said.Authorities would not comment on whether there would be federal charges.All the victims were Highland Park residents between 35 and 88 years old, except for one person from Mexico, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said earlier in the day.The police have already apprehended the 21-year-old gunman identified as Robert Crimo III, who fired on the Independence Day parade in Highland Park from a nearby rooftop. The authorities said Crimo legally purchased the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack.The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Highland Park, Illinois, at the request of Highland Park's mayor. Officials said her visit was planned for Tuesday evening. Harris was in Chicago to deliver a speech at the National Education Association.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/4th-of-july-massacre-what-we-know-so-far-about-highland-park-shooting-1096957686.html

illinois

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mass shooting, illinois, crime, ar-15, kamala harris