Illinois Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Murder Counts, Faces Life Sentence - Attorney
Illinois Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Murder Counts, Faces Life Sentence - Attorney
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspected gunman in a July 4 parade shooting in Illinois was charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying...
"Today, the Lake County State’s Attorney's Office has charged Robert Crimo III with seven counts of first degree murder," Rinehart said on Tuesday.Authorities intend on charging Crimo with dozens more crimes in the future, Rinehart added.Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted on the charges against him, Rinehart also said.Authorities would not comment on whether there would be federal charges.All the victims were Highland Park residents between 35 and 88 years old, except for one person from Mexico, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said earlier in the day.The police have already apprehended the 21-year-old gunman identified as Robert Crimo III, who fired on the Independence Day parade in Highland Park from a nearby rooftop. The authorities said Crimo legally purchased the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack.The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Highland Park, Illinois, at the request of Highland Park's mayor. Officials said her visit was planned for Tuesday evening. Harris was in Chicago to deliver a speech at the National Education Association.
Illinois Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Murder Counts, Faces Life Sentence - Attorney

23:46 GMT 05.07.2022 (Updated: 00:11 GMT 06.07.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspected gunman in a July 4 parade shooting in Illinois was charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying out the attack that left seven people dead, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a press conference.
"Today, the Lake County State’s Attorney's Office has charged Robert Crimo III with seven counts of first degree murder," Rinehart said on Tuesday.
Authorities intend on charging Crimo with dozens more crimes in the future, Rinehart added.
Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted on the charges against him, Rinehart also said.
Authorities would not comment on whether there would be federal charges.
All the victims were Highland Park residents between 35 and 88 years old, except for one person from Mexico, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said earlier in the day.
The police have already apprehended the 21-year-old gunman identified as Robert Crimo III, who fired on the Independence Day parade in Highland Park from a nearby rooftop. The authorities said Crimo legally purchased the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack.
The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Highland Park, Illinois, at the request of Highland Park's mayor. Officials said her visit was planned for Tuesday evening. Harris was in Chicago to deliver a speech at the National Education Association.
"The Vice President will visit Highland Park, Illinois. She will be accompanied by Mayor Nancy Rotering, Congressman Brad Schneider, and State Senator Julie Morrison," the White House said in a statement as quoted by the pool.
