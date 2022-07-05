https://sputniknews.com/20220705/iihf-rejects-appeal-against-removal-of-russian-teams-from-international-tournaments-1096985539.html

IIHF Rejects Appeal Against Removal of Russian Teams From International Tournaments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The independent disciplinary council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) rejected the appeal of the Russian Hockey Federation... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The independent IIHF Disciplinary Board has rejected the appeals submitted by the Russian and Belarusian Ice Hockey Federations against the IIHF Council decision to disallow the participation of Russian and Belarusian national teams from IIHF competitions," the IIHF said.In February, the IIHF Council suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from international competitions indefinitely. The teams have already missed the 2022 World Cup in Finland.In addition, the disciplinary board ruled in favor of the IIHF regarding the withdrawal of Russia's rights to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, as well as the decision not to appoint Russian referees for international tournaments.It is noted that the appeals were rejected, since the decisions of the IIHF board were not recognized as a sanction, but as the implementation of a security policy that was not discriminatory.

