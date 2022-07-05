https://sputniknews.com/20220705/france-expects-daily-covid-19-cases-to-surpass-200000-1096990871.html
France Expects Daily COVID-19 Cases to Surpass 200,000
France Expects Daily COVID-19 Cases to Surpass 200,000
MOSCOW, July 5 (Sputnik) - France is expecting the daily COVID-19 tally to surpass the 200,000 cases mark on Tuesday, newly appointed French Minister of Health Francois Braun said.
“We are recording an average of 120,000 cases this past week, with the number of cases expected to rise just over 200,000 this evening,” Braun told the French parliament.
According to the World Health Organization, in total, more than 30 million cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in France since the start of the pandemic.
On July 1, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said that the European Union is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases.