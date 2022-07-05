International
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/ex-us-secretary-of-state-kissinger-says-world-currently-lacks-transcendent-leaders-1096987468.html
Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says World Currently Lacks 'Transcendent' Leaders
Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says World Currently Lacks 'Transcendent' Leaders
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told USA Today he sees no politicians today on par with the world leaders of the past... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T16:01+0000
2022-07-05T16:01+0000
us
henry kissinger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/00/1055110004_0:289:2615:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_9ebb7ccd31a29874db7e9fc4b8321e24.jpg
Kissinger gave the interview on the occasion of the release of his new book which is about six leaders that helped deal with challenges following World War Two.When asked whether he believes there are any comparably "transcendent" leaders that the current times require, Kissinger replied: "No."Kissinger noted that the challenges now are worse than those the six leaders in the book had to deal with.While Kissinger said he is worried that appropriate leaders won't emerge in time, he still believes that new leaders would rise to the challenge.Kissinger's book talks about West Germany's Konrad Adenauer, France's Charles de Gaulle, 37th US President Richard Nixon, Egypt's Anwar Sadat, Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew and the UK's Margaret Thatcher.Kissinger dealt with each of these leaders.Kissinger is known for his efforts to ease tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union, as well as for opening up relations between the United States and China during his time at the State Department and as national security advisor.
https://sputniknews.com/20220701/kissinger-breaks-down-3-possible-outcomes-of-ukraine-crisis-1096858078.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/00/1055110004_0:44:2615:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_2d911133b807d626bfcc0defa0cec03e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, henry kissinger

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says World Currently Lacks 'Transcendent' Leaders

16:01 GMT 05.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the photo bankPresident Vladimir Putin meets with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
President Vladimir Putin meets with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told USA Today he sees no politicians today on par with the world leaders of the past century.
Kissinger gave the interview on the occasion of the release of his new book which is about six leaders that helped deal with challenges following World War Two.
When asked whether he believes there are any comparably "transcendent" leaders that the current times require, Kissinger replied: "No."

"Painful," he added. "In fairness to the current leaders, they haven't had quite the occasion yet, either ... But you could argue, and I would argue, that great leaders make the occasion."

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is interviewed by Neil Cavuto on his Cavuto Coast to Coast program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Friday, June 5, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
Kissinger Breaks Down 3 Possible Outcomes of Ukraine Crisis
1 July, 09:45 GMT
Kissinger noted that the challenges now are worse than those the six leaders in the book had to deal with.
"Because then, our critics were part of the same system ... What is happening now is – the debate is about the worthiness of America, whether America and what kind of America is worth it to conduct policy. That makes the dialogue even harder than it was then in terms of our internal debate," he explained.
While Kissinger said he is worried that appropriate leaders won't emerge in time, he still believes that new leaders would rise to the challenge.
Kissinger's book talks about West Germany's Konrad Adenauer, France's Charles de Gaulle, 37th US President Richard Nixon, Egypt's Anwar Sadat, Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew and the UK's Margaret Thatcher.
Kissinger dealt with each of these leaders.
Kissinger is known for his efforts to ease tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union, as well as for opening up relations between the United States and China during his time at the State Department and as national security advisor.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала