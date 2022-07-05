https://sputniknews.com/20220705/ex-us-secretary-of-state-kissinger-says-world-currently-lacks-transcendent-leaders-1096987468.html

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says World Currently Lacks 'Transcendent' Leaders

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says World Currently Lacks 'Transcendent' Leaders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told USA Today he sees no politicians today on par with the world leaders of the past... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T16:01+0000

2022-07-05T16:01+0000

2022-07-05T16:01+0000

us

henry kissinger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/00/1055110004_0:289:2615:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_9ebb7ccd31a29874db7e9fc4b8321e24.jpg

Kissinger gave the interview on the occasion of the release of his new book which is about six leaders that helped deal with challenges following World War Two.When asked whether he believes there are any comparably "transcendent" leaders that the current times require, Kissinger replied: "No."Kissinger noted that the challenges now are worse than those the six leaders in the book had to deal with.While Kissinger said he is worried that appropriate leaders won't emerge in time, he still believes that new leaders would rise to the challenge.Kissinger's book talks about West Germany's Konrad Adenauer, France's Charles de Gaulle, 37th US President Richard Nixon, Egypt's Anwar Sadat, Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew and the UK's Margaret Thatcher.Kissinger dealt with each of these leaders.Kissinger is known for his efforts to ease tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union, as well as for opening up relations between the United States and China during his time at the State Department and as national security advisor.

https://sputniknews.com/20220701/kissinger-breaks-down-3-possible-outcomes-of-ukraine-crisis-1096858078.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, henry kissinger