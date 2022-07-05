International
Drought Emergency Introduced in Five Northern Regions of Italy - Reports
Drought Emergency Introduced in Five Northern Regions of Italy - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Italian government has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions due to drought, media reported on Tuesday.
europe
italy
drought
Prime Minister Mario Draghi has allocated 36 million euros (about $37 million) of financial aid for the regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. The government will also appoint a special commissioner to solve the crisis and guarantee water supply in the affected areas.The water levels of the Po river, Italy's longest river that forms the widest and most fertile plain, are three quarters down, making the current drought the worst in 70 years and causing serious problems for agriculture, the news agency reported.&nbsp;A heatwave has been looming over Italy in the past several weeks, bringing temperatures to record-high 40 degrees Celsius (104&nbsp; degrees Fahrenheit). The heatwave coupled with low rainfall and a very dry winter have exacerbated the drought crisis.The Italian Civil Protection Department hopes to mitigate the crisis with water management and rationing during day hours. Restrictions for daytime water use have already been imposed in some areas, in others water is cut off even during the night, ANSA reported.
https://sputniknews.com/20220625/milan-shuts-city-fountains-irrigation-of-green-spaces-due-to-bad-drought---mayor-1096661284.html
europe, italy, drought

Drought Emergency Introduced in Five Northern Regions of Italy - Reports

15:23 GMT 05.07.2022
CC0 / / Lombardy
Lombardy - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
CC0 / /
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Italian government has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions due to drought, media reported on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi has allocated 36 million euros (about $37 million) of financial aid for the regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. The government will also appoint a special commissioner to solve the crisis and guarantee water supply in the affected areas.
The water levels of the Po river, Italy's longest river that forms the widest and most fertile plain, are three quarters down, making the current drought the worst in 70 years and causing serious problems for agriculture, the news agency reported. 
A woman cools off in a public fountain in front of the Sforza Castle in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2022
Milan Shuts City Fountains, Irrigation of Green Spaces Due to Bad Drought - Mayor
25 June, 18:10 GMT
A heatwave has been looming over Italy in the past several weeks, bringing temperatures to record-high 40 degrees Celsius (104  degrees Fahrenheit). The heatwave coupled with low rainfall and a very dry winter have exacerbated the drought crisis.
The Italian Civil Protection Department hopes to mitigate the crisis with water management and rationing during day hours. Restrictions for daytime water use have already been imposed in some areas, in others water is cut off even during the night, ANSA reported.
