Disco Inferno: Tipsy Guest Creates & Resolves Fiery Crisis at Wedding

Disco Inferno: Tipsy Guest Creates & Resolves Fiery Crisis at Wedding

When a man put out a fire that he created in the first place, he maintained a cheery attitude and attempted to resume dancing, before finally being told to... 05.07.2022

A particularly merry wedding guest has managed to attract quite a bit of attention to himself online thanks to a viral video depicting his drunken antics and valiant efforts to sort out a mess he created in the first place.In the video, the man can be seen dancing without a care in the world at the barnyard event while holding a lit sparkler in each hand and not noticing that as he grinds on a female party guest, a centerpiece catches fire from one of the sparklers he keeps waving around.As some of the guests start yelling "Fire!" the man finally notices the blaze he inadvertently created and, appearing completely unfazed, proceeds to first knock the burning centerpiece to the ground, and then put out the fire by stomping on it.With the conflagration finally extinguished, the man then resumes dancing as other guests laugh and cheer, until one woman comes up to him and apparently tells him to settle down, which he does.Quite a few social media users appeared rather amused by the man's antics."Now that's what I call a barn burner!" quipped one."That man was having the time of his life while everybody was screaming," noted another.Meanwhile, some seemed unimpressed with the lady who gave the "dancer" a dressing-down in the end, calling her a "real Debbie downer" and "Party Poopin Paula."

