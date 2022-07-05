International
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/disco-inferno-tipsy-guest-creates--resolves-fiery-crisis-at-wedding-1096990095.html
Disco Inferno: Tipsy Guest Creates & Resolves Fiery Crisis at Wedding
Disco Inferno: Tipsy Guest Creates & Resolves Fiery Crisis at Wedding
When a man put out a fire that he created in the first place, he maintained a cheery attitude and attempted to resume dancing, before finally being told to... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T18:40+0000
2022-07-05T18:40+0000
wedding
fire
guests
dancing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096991662_0:168:800:617_1920x0_80_0_0_6d33df9d3a7bb34688ccb6f04340bdea.png
A particularly merry wedding guest has managed to attract quite a bit of attention to himself online thanks to a viral video depicting his drunken antics and valiant efforts to sort out a mess he created in the first place.In the video, the man can be seen dancing without a care in the world at the barnyard event while holding a lit sparkler in each hand and not noticing that as he grinds on a female party guest, a centerpiece catches fire from one of the sparklers he keeps waving around.As some of the guests start yelling “Fire!” the man finally notices the blaze he inadvertently created and, appearing completely unfazed, proceeds to first knock the burning centerpiece to the ground, and then put out the fire by stomping on it.With the conflagration finally extinguished, the man then resumes dancing as other guests laugh and cheer, until one woman comes up to him and apparently tells him to settle down, which he does.Quite a few social media users appeared rather amused by the man’s antics.“Now that’s what I call a barn burner!” quipped one.“That man was having the time of his life while everybody was screaming,” noted another.Meanwhile, some seemed unimpressed with the lady who gave the “dancer” a dressing-down in the end, calling her a “real Debbie downer” and “Party Poopin Paula.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096991662_0:93:800:692_1920x0_80_0_0_71c7865f65d59291877fbfec39845749.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wedding, fire, guests, dancing

Disco Inferno: Tipsy Guest Creates & Resolves Fiery Crisis at Wedding

18:40 GMT 05.07.2022
© Photo : Twitter/@ThomasMightSnapWedding guest accidentally sets fire at wedding
Wedding guest accidentally sets fire at wedding - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© Photo : Twitter/@ThomasMightSnap
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
When a man put out a fire that he created in the first place, he maintained a cheery attitude and attempted to resume dancing, before finally being told to settle down.
A particularly merry wedding guest has managed to attract quite a bit of attention to himself online thanks to a viral video depicting his drunken antics and valiant efforts to sort out a mess he created in the first place.
In the video, the man can be seen dancing without a care in the world at the barnyard event while holding a lit sparkler in each hand and not noticing that as he grinds on a female party guest, a centerpiece catches fire from one of the sparklers he keeps waving around.
As some of the guests start yelling “Fire!” the man finally notices the blaze he inadvertently created and, appearing completely unfazed, proceeds to first knock the burning centerpiece to the ground, and then put out the fire by stomping on it.
With the conflagration finally extinguished, the man then resumes dancing as other guests laugh and cheer, until one woman comes up to him and apparently tells him to settle down, which he does.
Quite a few social media users appeared rather amused by the man’s antics.
“Now that’s what I call a barn burner!” quipped one.
“That man was having the time of his life while everybody was screaming,” noted another.
Meanwhile, some seemed unimpressed with the lady who gave the “dancer” a dressing-down in the end, calling her a “real Debbie downer” and “Party Poopin Paula.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала