https://sputniknews.com/20220705/australian-uk-armies-participated-in-controversial-khalistani-separatist-events-report-1096967874.html

Australian, UK Armies Participated in Controversial Khalistani Separatist Events: Report

Australian, UK Armies Participated in Controversial Khalistani Separatist Events: Report

For years, Khalistan has remained a no-go zone for any nation friendly to India, considering its core demand is the cessation of the country's control over its... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T10:40+0000

2022-07-05T10:40+0000

2022-07-05T10:40+0000

india

australia

australian defense force

british army

british army

pakistan

pakistan

pakistani army

terrorists

terrorists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096972894_0:284:3136:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7f3da47de73dc6a120f2fc0fabb89d.jpg

Soldiers from the Australian and UK armies have participated in controversial events that were seen as endorsing the idea of "Khalistan" (a separate homeland for Sikhs), reports in media outlets The Australia Today and the Hindustan Times said.On June 28, 12 Sikh soldiers of the UK Army reportedly traveled to several religious sites in Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa. The visit of the British Sikh soldiers was organized by the Defense Sikhs Network (DSN), an organization under the UK Ministry of Defense. The delegation of the British Sikh troops was headed by Major General Celia Harvey, who is also the deputy commander of the Field Army of the UK.During their stay in Pakistan, the delegation not only visited many religious and cultural sites, including the birthplace of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib, and his final resting place in Kartarpur, but also interacted with Gen. Bajwa, the Pakistan Army chief."I am very grateful to the Pakistani military for facilitating this amazing visit for our Sikh soldiers, as for many of them, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Maj. Gen. Celia J. Harvey told news agency Anadolu.The visit of British Army personnel to Pakistan came days after another controversial event in Australia that featured serving members of the Australian Defense Force."I was shocked to see an Australian Defense Force (ADF) marquee and uniformed officers at the Griffith Sikh Games where Khalistani propaganda was spread on posters, banners, hoardings and on loudspeakers," Melbourne resident Gurusharn Singh said in an interaction with the Australian press."Attendance was not in any official capacity and there was no formal invitation to Defense to participate," the ADF spokesperson told The Australia Today.The spokesperson said the Australian Defense Force is an apolitical organization and defense members are expected to remain impartial.Meanwhile, Mahadevan Shankar, a Queensland-based defense expert called it a "serious issue" as the presence of serving ADF personnel could be conceived as their support or endorsement of the Khalistan separatist movement. Despite the controversy surrounding the event in Australia, Delhi has yet to release an official statement on it.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

australia

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

india, australia, australian defense force, british army, british army, pakistan, pakistan, pakistani army, terrorists, terrorists