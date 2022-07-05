International
BREAKING NEWS: UK Ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak Step Down in Protest at Boris Johnson's Leadership
Associated Press Reopens Gaza Bureau After Israeli Airstrike Destroyed Building
Associated Press Reopens Gaza Bureau After Israeli Airstrike Destroyed Building
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Associated Press (AP) said on Tuesday that it has reopened its Gaza bureau after the building housing its offices was destroyed by
israel
middle east
gaza strip
journalists
The AP said in a statement that 12 of its staffers and freelancers were inside the building in Gaza on May 15, 2021 when they got a telephone call from the Israeli military warning them about an incoming airstrike.The AP said occupants were given one hour to evacuate the building that enabled journalists to go to the rooftop of a neighboring building to film their building collapsing after being struck by an Israeli missile.Israel has failed to show any evidence to the public to back its claims that Hamas had been operating in the building, AP added.
Associated Press Reopens Gaza Bureau After Israeli Airstrike Destroyed Building

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Associated Press (AP) said on Tuesday that it has reopened its Gaza bureau after the building housing its offices was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in May 2021.
The AP said in a statement that 12 of its staffers and freelancers were inside the building in Gaza on May 15, 2021 when they got a telephone call from the Israeli military warning them about an incoming airstrike.
The AP said occupants were given one hour to evacuate the building that enabled journalists to go to the rooftop of a neighboring building to film their building collapsing after being struck by an Israeli missile.
Israel has failed to show any evidence to the public to back its claims that Hamas had been operating in the building, AP added.
