https://sputniknews.com/20220705/associated-press-reopens-gaza-bureau-after-israeli-airstrike-destroyed-building-1096987948.html

Associated Press Reopens Gaza Bureau After Israeli Airstrike Destroyed Building

Associated Press Reopens Gaza Bureau After Israeli Airstrike Destroyed Building

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Associated Press (AP) said on Tuesday that it has reopened its Gaza bureau after the building housing its offices was destroyed by... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T16:26+0000

2022-07-05T16:26+0000

2022-07-05T16:26+0000

israel

middle east

gaza strip

journalists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083031337_0:132:2646:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_a0ebaf4d0ee2ad19c7a6107f30e53076.jpg

The AP said in a statement that 12 of its staffers and freelancers were inside the building in Gaza on May 15, 2021 when they got a telephone call from the Israeli military warning them about an incoming airstrike.The AP said occupants were given one hour to evacuate the building that enabled journalists to go to the rooftop of a neighboring building to film their building collapsing after being struck by an Israeli missile.Israel has failed to show any evidence to the public to back its claims that Hamas had been operating in the building, AP added.

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, middle east, gaza strip, journalists