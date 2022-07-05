https://sputniknews.com/20220705/angola-to-play-peacemaker-by-hosting-dr-congo-rwanda-meeting-amid-threats-of-war-1096993993.html

Angola to Play Peacemaker by Hosting DR Congo-Rwanda Meeting Amid Threats of War

Angola to Play Peacemaker by Hosting DR Congo-Rwanda Meeting Amid Threats of War

Angolan President Joao Lourenco will host the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo later this week to try and defuse escalating tensions... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, will travel to Luanda on Wednesday for talks, Patrick Muyaya, a spokesperson for Tshisekedi, told the Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday.Kigali has denied both claims and levied similar ones at Kinshasa, saying they support the Hutu Power group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia in North Kivu descended from those who carried out the genocide of Rwandan Tutsis and Twa in 1994. In North Kivu, the FDLR and M23, a primarily Tutsi group, oppose each other.Lourenco has already established himself as a mediator in this dispute after securing the release of two Rwandan soldiers from Congolese custody in May. The soldiers had been taken from the Rwandan side of the border by the FDLR, according to Kagame’s government.A previous conflict between Hutu and Tutsi groups in eastern Congo, in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide, led to the outbreak of the bloody Congo Wars, which drew in dozens of African nations and killed millions, mainly in DR Congo. The conflict is often referred to as “Africa’s World War” due to its destructiveness and scope.The situation in North Kivu began to deteriorate last year after the M23, a group that disarmed in 2013, rebelled, claiming Kinshasa had not honored the terms of its demobilization. A series of infractions by both sides have turned up the tension, including the soldiers’ kidnappings, rockets flying across the border, and more.A separate incident earlier this week unfolded elsewhere in North Kivu. In the city of Beni, a Ugandan soldier “inadvertently shot … two of his comrades,” a spokesperson for the joint Congo-Uganda military mission there told reporters on Tuesday. He added that the soldier was under arrest.Last month, Kampala and Kinshasa agreed to extend their six-month joint military operation in North Kivu for an unspecified period of time. The Ugandan military sent 1,700 troops into the area in December 2021 to help fight the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist rebel group that has long operated there but which in 2021 declared its allegiance to Daesh* and has been blamed for terrorist attacks in Kampala and across North Kivu. The group is of Ugandan origin but fled across the border into DR Congo in the 1990s.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries

