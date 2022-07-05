https://sputniknews.com/20220705/4th-of-july-massacre-what-we-know-so-far-about-highland-park-shooting-1096957686.html

4th of July Massacre: What We Know So far About Highland Park Shooting

4th of July Massacre: What We Know So far About Highland Park Shooting

Authorities spent hours on Monday searching for a man who had opened fire on a Chicago-area July Fourth celebration that left six individuals killed, with... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T06:11+0000

2022-07-05T06:11+0000

2022-07-05T06:15+0000

shooting

us

4 july parade

chicago

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096954529_0:479:1217:1163_1920x0_80_0_0_f3b46ea536885c447b2b9e2d6ce12748.png

A shooting rampage at the July 4th parade in a Chicago suburb has left 6 people dead, with dozens having sustained injuries. After a massive search, police took a person of interest into custody on Monday evening. This is what is known so far about the deadly events and the suspected perpetrator.Gunshots Over FireworksThe shooting in Highland Park, an affluent, suburban city with a population of 30,000, about 25 miles north of Chicago, began less than 15 minutes after the start of the Fourth of July parade.The celebrations had started at 10 a.m. CT. Parade-goers were moving along Central Avenue, when the sudden ring of gunfire was heard. Witnesses cited by media outlets claim they first thought they were hearing fireworks or firecrackers that were part of the festivities. One witness described what he believed to be about 20 to 30 gunshots, in consecutive spurts of gunfire, at about 10:20 a.m. Videos of the carnage posted by media publications also appear to show the gunman unleashing a barrage of bullets, then pausing, presumably to reload, and resuming fire.Videos from the parade posted online showed people running for cover while the music continued to play. Fleeing witnesses have described seeing lifeless bodies lying in pools of blood along the parade route.According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, the gunman had climbed to a rooftop using an unsecured ladder attached to the building. He then took aim and fired his weapon at around 10:14 a.m.Six people died in the shooting, including five adults who were killed on the scene. Their ages have not been clarified. The sixth victim died in the hospital.20 patients aged between eight and 85 had been rushed to hospital, according to Brigham Temple, the medical director of emergency preparedness for Northshore university health system, cited by media outlets. He added that four of five of the patients were children, with one in critical condition and later airlifted to a children's hospital in Chicago. 19 of the 25 gunshot victims brought in were treated and later discharged. The injured individuals had sustained gunshot wounds to extremities as well as more central parts of bodies, Temple was cited as saying.The shooting triggered a large police response of local, state and federal officers, including the FBI. A high-powered rifle was recovered by police at the scene, with authorities working to trace its origins, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Kim Nerheim.Police released a description of the ‘person of interest’ - a white male with long dark hair, thin build, weighing 120 pounds, and 5 feet 11 inches tall, dressed in a white or blue t-shirt, pronouncing him to be ‘armed and dangerous.’ His tattoos, according to the authorities, include "four tally marks with a line through them on his right cheek, red roses and green leaves on his neck, and cursive script above his left eyebrow." They also released an image of suspect’s silver Honda Fit, and urged the public to submit images and video taken at the parade.‘Armed & Dangerous’The suspect in the mass shooting was taken into custody near Lake Forest, Illinois, said authorities during a news conference on Monday night.By then they had identified him as Robert E. Crimo III, with a North Chicago officer attempting a traffic stop after spotting Crimo at about 6:30 p.m., at Route 41 and Buckley Road, police said.Crimo attempted to escape, driving five miles north of the shooting site before an arrest was made shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, according to Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen. He was taken into custody and transferred to the police department in Highland Park. Authorities initially said Crimo was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media suggested he was 21."This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli as he announced Crimo's arrest. According to Covelli, a "significant amount of digital evidence" was what led investigators to Crimo.CBS Chicago reported that Crimo lived in the Chicago suburb of Highwood, with his father and uncle.'Aspiring Rapper' Turned ShooterAn aspiring Chicago-based rapper appears to fit the description given by police of Robert E. Crimo III, who is from the Highland Park area, according to media reports.Performing under the name "Awake the Rapper," he also "posted multiple disturbing videos on YouTube with violent imagery" that included a man with a rifle shooting people, tweeted Steven Monacelli, a journalist specializing in extremism. In a video accompanying a song by Awake the Rapper, "Out of This World," the drawings are said to depict a gunman outfitted in a tactical vest and a helmet with a Go-Pro style camera, and carrying a semi-automatic rifle, with bodies strewn on the ground around him. The ‘gunman’ in the images aims the weapon at a faceless figure raising its hands in surrender.In another video the artist ostensibly posted a cartoon character carrying a rifle later laying facedown in a pool of blood, surrounded by police officers.In one song, the artist is quoted as saying: “My actions will be valiant and my thought is unnecessary, I know what I have to do, I know what's in it, not only for me, but for everyone else.”Also said to have been posted by the artist was a picture of a newspaper clipping on his bedroom wall referencing the death of Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy.The violent videos believed to be linked to Crimo were removed from YouTube in the hours after the shooting, according to media reports, with the account suspended.On Monday evening the two-story home that is listed as Robert E. Crimo III's address in Highwood, north of Highland Park, was surrounded by law enforcement vehicles. According to cited neighbors, Crimo's father, Bob Crimo, owned the nearby restaurant Bob's Pantry & Deli. Crimo’s uncle was cited by media as saying there was no indication that his nephew would be capable of such violence and apologized to the victims, saying he was "heartbroken."Authorities have not yet announced charges against Crimo, is reportedly being interrogated by the Highland Park PD and investigators. No possible motives behind the shooting have yet been revealed.

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/police-identify-person-of-interest-in-highland-park-illinois-mass-shooting-1096954335.html

chicago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

shooting, us, 4 july parade, chicago