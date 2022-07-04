https://sputniknews.com/20220704/watch-mexican-president-obrador-suggests-dismantling-statue-of-liberty-if-assange-convicted-in-us-1096952774.html

WATCH: Mexican President Obrador Suggests Dismantling Statue of Liberty if Assange Convicted in US

The Mexican president has once again said that he was willing to provide asylum to Julian Assange, adding that he would raise the case during his meeting with... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Statue of Liberty should be dismantled if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is convicted in the United States, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a Monday press conference.Obrador added that he would raise the case of Assange during his talks with Joe Biden in Washington, DC, next week.Last month, Obrador said that he was willing to provide the WikiLeaks founder an asylum in Mexico, and stressed that he would call on Biden to drop charges against Assange during their meeting.Obrador also said he was disappointed by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel’s decision to greenlight Assange's extradition to the US, where he faces up to 175 years behind bars under the Espionage Act. WikiLeaks lambasted the move as "a dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy," calling Patel "an accomplice to the United States in its agenda to turn investigative journalism into a criminal enterprise."Assange's defense has already appealed the decision.Last year, reports surfaced detailing alleged plots in 2017 to either kidnap or assassinate the WikiLeaks founder, when he was five years into his political asylum inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. At the time, Assange’s team hoped the revelation would helped their push to not have the publisher extradited to the US.However, in April 2022, a UK judge approved Julian Assange's extradition to the United States, leaving the final decision to the government. In May, Assange's defense filed a representation to Patel to block his extradition.Assange is indicted by the US on multiple charges of alleged espionage and hacking, which resulted in the publication of classified documents by WikiLeaks exposing US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. The WikiLeaks publisher's lawyers argue that he could face up to 175 years in jail if he is convicted in the United States.Assange stayed at the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019 amid fears that UK authorities would extradite him to the US. When Ecuador revoked his asylum status in 2019, British police arrested him, forcibly dragging him out of the embassy. He served an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions in a previous case, in which he was accused of sexual assault in Sweden. Stockholm dropped the probe into the sex assault allegations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.Since 2019 he has been held in the Belmarsh maximum-security prison while his extradition was considered by courts.

