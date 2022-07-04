https://sputniknews.com/20220704/video-of-us-mv-22-osprey-crashing-into-uss-green-bay-in-2017-goes-viral-1096931526.html
Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral
Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral
The MV-22 Osprey multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft, which combines the qualities of an airplane and a helicopter, crashed over the side of a US... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T10:33+0000
2022-07-04T10:33+0000
2022-07-04T10:33+0000
us
osprey mv-22
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096930923_0:30:615:376_1920x0_80_0_0_717fbed2f658946a6b2ca8a29c06cbf6.jpg
Footage has recently emerged online and become viral of an MV-22 Osprey crashing into the deck back of the USS Green Bay in 2017. Three marines were killed and several injured during the incident.The video shows how the aircraft, while performing a landing maneuver, suddenly falling down to the ship’s deck, with the left engine tilting and hitting the deck where people were standing.Personnel on the deck, realizing how perilous the situation was, start to run from the aircraft, after which the video interrupts.Seconds later, the aircraft, with 26 members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, falls into the Pacific Ocean. All but three of the personnel on board were rescued, according to the Daily Mail.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096930923_57:0:558:376_1920x0_80_0_0_e63a47b5a8e95748e983ad6315533f5a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, osprey mv-22
Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral
The MV-22 Osprey multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft, which combines the qualities of an airplane and a helicopter, crashed over the side of a US warship.
Footage has recently emerged online and become viral
of an MV-22 Osprey crashing into the deck back of the USS Green Bay in 2017. Three marines were killed and several injured during the incident.
The video shows how the aircraft, while performing a landing maneuver, suddenly falling down to the ship’s deck, with the left engine tilting and hitting the deck where people were standing.
Personnel on the deck, realizing how perilous the situation was, start to run from the aircraft, after which the video interrupts.
Seconds later, the aircraft, with 26 members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, falls into the Pacific Ocean. All but three of the personnel on board were rescued, according to the Daily Mail.