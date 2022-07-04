International
Video: Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/video-of-us-mv-22-osprey-crashing-into-uss-green-bay-in-2017-goes-viral-1096931526.html
Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral
Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral
The MV-22 Osprey multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft, which combines the qualities of an airplane and a helicopter, crashed over the side of a US... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T10:33+0000
2022-07-04T10:33+0000
us
osprey mv-22
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096930923_0:30:615:376_1920x0_80_0_0_717fbed2f658946a6b2ca8a29c06cbf6.jpg
Footage has recently emerged online and become viral of an MV-22 Osprey crashing into the deck back of the USS Green Bay in 2017. Three marines were killed and several injured during the incident.The video shows how the aircraft, while performing a landing maneuver, suddenly falling down to the ship’s deck, with the left engine tilting and hitting the deck where people were standing.Personnel on the deck, realizing how perilous the situation was, start to run from the aircraft, after which the video interrupts.Seconds later, the aircraft, with 26 members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, falls into the Pacific Ocean. All but three of the personnel on board were rescued, according to the Daily Mail.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096930923_57:0:558:376_1920x0_80_0_0_e63a47b5a8e95748e983ad6315533f5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, osprey mv-22

Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral

10:33 GMT 04.07.2022
© Photo : US Marine CorpThe MV-22 Osprey helicopter crashed over the side of a US warship in 2017 with deadly consequences
The MV-22 Osprey helicopter crashed over the side of a US warship in 2017 with deadly consequences - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
© Photo : US Marine Corp
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The MV-22 Osprey multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft, which combines the qualities of an airplane and a helicopter, crashed over the side of a US warship.
Footage has recently emerged online and become viral of an MV-22 Osprey crashing into the deck back of the USS Green Bay in 2017. Three marines were killed and several injured during the incident.
The video shows how the aircraft, while performing a landing maneuver, suddenly falling down to the ship’s deck, with the left engine tilting and hitting the deck where people were standing.
Personnel on the deck, realizing how perilous the situation was, start to run from the aircraft, after which the video interrupts.
Seconds later, the aircraft, with 26 members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, falls into the Pacific Ocean. All but three of the personnel on board were rescued, according to the Daily Mail.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала