https://sputniknews.com/20220704/video-of-us-mv-22-osprey-crashing-into-uss-green-bay-in-2017-goes-viral-1096931526.html

Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral

Video of US MV-22 Osprey Crashing Into USS Green Bay in 2017 Goes Viral

The MV-22 Osprey multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft, which combines the qualities of an airplane and a helicopter, crashed over the side of a US... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T10:33+0000

2022-07-04T10:33+0000

2022-07-04T10:33+0000

us

osprey mv-22

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096930923_0:30:615:376_1920x0_80_0_0_717fbed2f658946a6b2ca8a29c06cbf6.jpg

Footage has recently emerged online and become viral of an MV-22 Osprey crashing into the deck back of the USS Green Bay in 2017. Three marines were killed and several injured during the incident.The video shows how the aircraft, while performing a landing maneuver, suddenly falling down to the ship’s deck, with the left engine tilting and hitting the deck where people were standing.Personnel on the deck, realizing how perilous the situation was, start to run from the aircraft, after which the video interrupts.Seconds later, the aircraft, with 26 members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, falls into the Pacific Ocean. All but three of the personnel on board were rescued, according to the Daily Mail.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, osprey mv-22