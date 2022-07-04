International
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/us-investigators-examine-bullet-that-killed-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh-1096921036.html
US Investigators Examine Bullet That Killed Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
US Investigators Examine Bullet That Killed Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
GAZA (Sputnik) - US investigators have finished examining the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh back in May, Palestinian Minister of... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T00:34+0000
2022-07-04T00:31+0000
bullet
shireen abu akleh
us
investigators
journalist
israel
palestinian authority
al jazeera
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096920888_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f8e5493504dea388bfa2aba5fd215a5a.jpg
The Palestinian Authority passed the bullet to American investigators on Sunday morning.Al-Shalaldeh told Al Jazeera on Sunday that the bullet had been handed over to the US side and then returned after all the necessary lab tests were carried out.Israeli army spokesperson Ran Kochav told Radio 103F earlier on Sunday that the examination of the bullet was going to be carried out by Israel, in the presence of the Americans.Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority chief prosecutor Akram al-Khatib said on Saturday night, as quoted by The Times of Israel, that the round would be examined by American ballistics experts, not Israel.Shireen Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist, was shot on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Reporters on the scene said they were targeted by Israeli snipers when the group was alone in the streets of Jenin and were clearly identifiable as being members of the press. Israel blamed armed Palestinians, who were allegedly firing randomly, for the incident, while Palestine accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in June that the UN's investigation "found no information suggesting that there was activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists" and added that "it is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation."Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the IDF have repeatedly urged the Palestinian authorities to hand over the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, while the Palestinian side had refused to provide the bullet or carry out a joint investigation with the IDF.
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/al-jazeera-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh-killed-by-israeli-soldiers-in-west-bank-network-says-1095441408.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096920888_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6fed9dfdc902c1ed72d845bba277c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bullet, shireen abu akleh, us, investigators, journalist, israel, palestinian authority, al jazeera

US Investigators Examine Bullet That Killed Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

00:34 GMT 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Majdi MohammedYellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial on o May 19, 2022, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Palestinian Authority on Saturday, July 2, 2022, said it has given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to American forensic experts, taking a step toward resolving a standoff with Israel over the investigation into her death.
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial on o May 19, 2022, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Palestinian Authority on Saturday, July 2, 2022, said it has given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to American forensic experts, taking a step toward resolving a standoff with Israel over the investigation into her death. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
Subscribe
US
India
Global
GAZA (Sputnik) - US investigators have finished examining the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh back in May, Palestinian Minister of Justice, Mohammad Fahhad Al-Shalaldeh said.
The Palestinian Authority passed the bullet to American investigators on Sunday morning.
Al-Shalaldeh told Al Jazeera on Sunday that the bullet had been handed over to the US side and then returned after all the necessary lab tests were carried out.
Israeli army spokesperson Ran Kochav told Radio 103F earlier on Sunday that the examination of the bullet was going to be carried out by Israel, in the presence of the Americans.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority chief prosecutor Akram al-Khatib said on Saturday night, as quoted by The Times of Israel, that the round would be examined by American ballistics experts, not Israel.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist, was shot on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Reporters on the scene said they were targeted by Israeli snipers when the group was alone in the streets of Jenin and were clearly identifiable as being members of the press. Israel blamed armed Palestinians, who were allegedly firing randomly, for the incident, while Palestine accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Shireen Abu Akleh out of the office of Al Jazeera after friends and colleagues paid their respects, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
Al Jazeera Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank, Network Says
11 May, 18:05 GMT
Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in June that the UN's investigation "found no information suggesting that there was activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists" and added that "it is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation."
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the IDF have repeatedly urged the Palestinian authorities to hand over the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, while the Palestinian side had refused to provide the bullet or carry out a joint investigation with the IDF.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала