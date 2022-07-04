https://sputniknews.com/20220704/uk-fuel-price-campaigners-arrested-in-motorway-go-slow-protests-1096932028.html

UK Fuel Price Campaigners Arrested in Motorway Go-Slow Protests

The protests were organized by FairFuelUK in response to the near-doubling of gasoline and diesel pump prices since the government announced a moratorium on... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

Fuel price protesters have been arrested after snarling up traffic on motorways across Britain in a series of go-slow convoy protests.Convoys of vehicles drove as slow as 30 mph on Monday on the M4 across the Severn Bridge from Wales to England, the M5 past Exeter, the M54 and M6 in the north-west and the M180 in Yorkshire.The protests were called to demand Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty and implement the campaign's 'PumpWatch' scheme to name and shame price-gouging gas stations, where prices have topped £2 per litre.Many of the protesters were heavy goods vehicle drivers or tradespeople who complained of having to spend over £300 per week on fuel just to get to jobs.Lorry driver Vicky Stamper from Cwmbran in South Wales said she and her partner lost jobs in the past week.She called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over the price crisis.Police stopped at least two of the convoys before lunchtime and detained the protesters.The protests were organiяed by FairFuelUK, which campaigns for lower costs of motoring, in response to the near-doubling of gasoline and diesel pump prices since the government announced a moratorium on oil imports from Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.The campaigner said the "self-proclaiming low taxation Conservative government" was "wallowing in £3 billion of extra VAT [Value-Added Tax] in just the last year alone" thanks to "these record unaffordable prices." "They continue to be in denial, a state of torpor and seem clueless in reducing the pain of the crippling cost of living crisis," Cox charged. "There are so many evidential examples of obvious pump price exploitation in the last 20 years, but during COVID years and since the onset of the Ukrainian crisis, the big fuel supply chain businesses have reached the lowest of lows in ripping off UK drivers at will."

