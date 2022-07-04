https://sputniknews.com/20220704/twelve-bodies-found-in-south-china-sea-after-shipwreck-reports-say-1096945144.html

Twelve Bodies Found in South China Sea After Shipwreck, Reports Say

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The bodies of 12 people have been found near a shipwreck site in the South China Sea, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center received a message at 07:25 local time (23:25 GMT) on Saturday that an emergency occurred with an engineer ship Fujin 001, which broke into two parts, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) southwest of Hong Kong in the South China Sea. Rescue services headed to the accident site, but typhoon Chaba complicated the search and rescue operation in the area, CCTV said.Earlier on Monday, emergency services stated that four people were rescued from the shipwreck while 26 people were reported missing.As of July 4, 15:30 local time (07:30 GMT), rescue teams recovered 12 bodies from the shipwreck. They are believed to be Fujin 001 crew members and are currently being identified, according to CCTV.Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

