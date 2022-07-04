International
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/suez-canal-revenues-reach-record-7bn-in-2021-2022-fiscal-year-1096947912.html
Suez Canal Revenues Reach Record $7Bn in 2021-2022 Fiscal Year
Suez Canal Revenues Reach Record $7Bn in 2021-2022 Fiscal Year
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The annual revenues of the Suez Canal have hit an all-time high of $7 billion in 2021-2022 fiscal year, head of Suez Canal Authority (SCA)... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T14:45+0000
2022-07-04T14:45+0000
egypt
suez
suez canal
revenues
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338261_1:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c574bb276ef10c87720eaf909988871.jpg
"The Suez Canal has registered new record highs in the 2021-22 fiscal year... by transiting cargoes with a net tonnage of 1.32 billion tonnes and a maximum annual income of $7 billion," Rabie said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.During the reporting period, the number of ships passing through the canal increased by almost 16%, exceeding 22,000 compared to 19,000 of the last year. The net tonnage of transported cargo grew by 10.9%, while the canal's revenues jumped by 20.7%, breaking the previous year's record of $5.84 billion, he added.According to Rabie, the Suez Canal has proven that "even during relentless global crises" it remains the fastest, shortest and most reliable sea route for the transit of goods, capable of ensuring uninterrupted supply chains.On March 1, the SCA raised transit fees for ships of various types by 5-10%. In May and June, the canal registered a record monthly profits.
egypt
suez
suez canal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338261_456:0:3187:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e66a1b97137a310841223eacd89de87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, suez, suez canal, revenues

Suez Canal Revenues Reach Record $7Bn in 2021-2022 Fiscal Year

14:45 GMT 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Amr NabilAn army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015.
An army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
Subscribe
US
India
Global
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The annual revenues of the Suez Canal have hit an all-time high of $7 billion in 2021-2022 fiscal year, head of Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said on Monday.
"The Suez Canal has registered new record highs in the 2021-22 fiscal year... by transiting cargoes with a net tonnage of 1.32 billion tonnes and a maximum annual income of $7 billion," Rabie said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
During the reporting period, the number of ships passing through the canal increased by almost 16%, exceeding 22,000 compared to 19,000 of the last year. The net tonnage of transported cargo grew by 10.9%, while the canal's revenues jumped by 20.7%, breaking the previous year's record of $5.84 billion, he added.
According to Rabie, the Suez Canal has proven that "even during relentless global crises" it remains the fastest, shortest and most reliable sea route for the transit of goods, capable of ensuring uninterrupted supply chains.
On March 1, the SCA raised transit fees for ships of various types by 5-10%. In May and June, the canal registered a record monthly profits.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала