Suez Canal Revenues Reach Record $7Bn in 2021-2022 Fiscal Year

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The annual revenues of the Suez Canal have hit an all-time high of $7 billion in 2021-2022 fiscal year, head of Suez Canal Authority (SCA)... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The Suez Canal has registered new record highs in the 2021-22 fiscal year... by transiting cargoes with a net tonnage of 1.32 billion tonnes and a maximum annual income of $7 billion," Rabie said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.During the reporting period, the number of ships passing through the canal increased by almost 16%, exceeding 22,000 compared to 19,000 of the last year. The net tonnage of transported cargo grew by 10.9%, while the canal's revenues jumped by 20.7%, breaking the previous year's record of $5.84 billion, he added.According to Rabie, the Suez Canal has proven that "even during relentless global crises" it remains the fastest, shortest and most reliable sea route for the transit of goods, capable of ensuring uninterrupted supply chains.On March 1, the SCA raised transit fees for ships of various types by 5-10%. In May and June, the canal registered a record monthly profits.

