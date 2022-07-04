https://sputniknews.com/20220704/russia-could-launch-both-light-heavy-angara-rockets-this-year---rogozin-1096921850.html

Russia Could Launch Both Light, Heavy Angara Rockets This Year - Rogozin

Russia Could Launch Both Light, Heavy Angara Rockets This Year - Rogozin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will launch its lightweight Angara-A1.2 rocket this year, while the launch of the heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket is expected at the end... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T01:15+0000

2022-07-04T01:15+0000

2022-07-04T01:12+0000

russia

rocket

dmitry rogozin

roscosmos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024990_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac63cbe870dbd3e415f0000a0148175.jpg

"This year, we also plan to launch the light Angara, and after the payload is determined by our main customer, the heavy Angara will also be launched. When will it happen, the end of the year or the start of next year, it’s up to them," Rogozin said.He added that the heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket is already at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, while the lightweight Angara-A1.2 will get delivered there soon.In May, Rogozin told reporters that Roscosmos had delivered all Angara rockets ordered by the Russian Defense Ministry to the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.The first Angara-A5 test launch was conducted in December 2014, while the first launch of the Angara-1.2 rocket was successfully completed in July of that year.In October of last year, Russian media reported that the Russian Defense Ministry was planning to carry out 17 launches of the new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome before the end of 2027.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, rocket, dmitry rogozin, roscosmos