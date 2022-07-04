https://sputniknews.com/20220704/rec-russian-engineering-it-companies-can-take-vacant-niches-in-iranian-market-1096941723.html
REC: Russian Engineering, IT Companies Can Take Vacant Niches In Iranian Market
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian engineering, innovation and IT companies have every chance to gain a foothold in Iran's market, said Khosrov Gasanbekov, representative of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) in Iran, during a pitch session with Rustam Zhiganshin, Russia's trade representative in Iran, at the 'Innoprom' international exhibition.
"New opportunities have now opened up for Russian companies in Iran. Russian developers can offer interesting and competitive IT solutions and innovative products. Moreover, Iranian buyers trust Russian producers because they know that their products are high quality and meet the requirements of the local audience," said Gasanbekov.
He added that the REC plans to hold about 14 business missions in offline and online formats by the end of this year, including events organized jointly with Export Support Centers, including those on imports.
The Representative Office of the JSC Russian Export Center in Iran is ready to connect the needs of Russian and Iranian businesses and to assist companies all the way to conclude export deals.
The “Innoprom” international exhibition
is being held in Ekaterinburg from 4 to 7 July 2022. The total exhibition area for “Made in Russia” amounts to 477 square meters. The main theme of the exhibition and its business program will be “Industrial Transition: from Challenges to New Opportunities” and will present current domestic and joint developments in production automation, new mobility, modern materials, and other promising spheres.