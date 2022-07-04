https://sputniknews.com/20220704/police-suspected-copenhagen-shooter-is-ethnic-dane-with-psychiatric-record-1096926451.html

Police: Suspected Copenhagen Shooter is Ethnic Dane With Psychiatric Record

Police: Suspected Copenhagen Shooter is Ethnic Dane With Psychiatric Record

The shooting at Field's shopping mall in Danish capital killed three and left at least six injured is the first in Denmark since the 2015 synagogue shooting... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T06:46+0000

2022-07-04T06:46+0000

2022-07-04T06:46+0000

scandinavia

denmark

news

police

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096926141_0:160:3070:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_da5ada136457881940c689b27bdb1a63.jpg

The working hypothesis is that the suspected perpetrator of Sunday's shooting at Field's shopping mall in Copenhagen acted alone, Søren Thomassen, chief inspector at Copenhagen police, has said at a press conference. “Until now, we have been unable to prove that he has collaborated with others”, Thomassen said. “There is no indication that the suspect has worked with others or received help from others”.The police also said that the suspected perpetrator was a 22-year-old ethnic Danish man.According to Søren Thomassen, the suspect has been known to the police from before, but only peripherally. He didn't provide further details on this. At the same time,Thomassen also stressed that the suspect has been known in psychiatry.The motive for the shooting that killed three and left at least six injured is still unknown. At present, the Copenhagen Police see no sign of terrorism as well. There is nothing in the investigation, documents or testimony that can substantiate that it is terror, Thomassen stressed.Police received the report of the shooting at Field's, a multi-storey shopping mall located some 5 kilometers south of downtown Copenhagen, on Sunday at 5.35pm. At 5.48pm, the suspect was arrested near the mall. “The perpetrator was in possession of a rifle and ammunition for it. The arrest happened undramatically”, chief inspector said.Previously, Danish tabloid BT published unverified video footage filmed by a witness to the attack, Mahdi Al-wazni, showing a man with a large rifle walking through the mall and swinging it around his shoulders.“He seemed very aggressive and shouted different things”, Al-wazni told BT.The suspect will face preliminary questioning in front of a judge early on Monday. He currently charged with manslaughter, but according to Søren Thomassen there may be more charges.Condolences and support were offered by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who encouraged fellow Danes to “stand together and support each other at this difficult time”, Queen Margrethe II and other politicians.The terrorist threat against Denmark is currently assessed as “serious”, with the biggest threat coming from militant Islamism, according to the latest report from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service.Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen. That gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.

https://sputniknews.com/20220703/several-wounded-amid-reports-of-shooting-in-copenhagen-shopping-mall---police-1096915961.html

scandinavia

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, denmark, news, police, shooting