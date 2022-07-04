https://sputniknews.com/20220704/police-identify-person-of-interest-in-highland-park-illinois-mass-shooting-1096954335.html
Police Identify Person of Interest in Highland Park, Illinois Mass Shooting
Police Identify Person of Interest in Highland Park, Illinois Mass Shooting
Highland Park police have identified Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that has left six... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T22:06+0000
2022-07-04T22:06+0000
2022-07-04T22:53+0000
mass shooting
july 4
chicago
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096954529_0:479:1217:1163_1920x0_80_0_0_f3b46ea536885c447b2b9e2d6ce12748.png
Crimo is a 22-year-old white male. He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653. Earlier reporting described a white male, 18 to 20 years old, small build, with longer black hair and wearing a white or blue shirt. The suspect is still at large, and police believe he is armed and dangerous. According to police, the shooter opened fire around 10:10 a.m. on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. Dozens of families had gathered along the parade route as the shooter opened fire from the rooftop of a local business. Police discover a "high-powered rifle" on the rooftop but did not divulge any details on the make of the weapon or the magazine. It is believed the shooter accessed the rooftop by utilizing a ladder in the alley. Six individuals were killed, with five being pronounced dead at the scene. 26 wounded individuals were brought to Highland Park Hospital, ranging in age from 8 to 85. Of those 26 injured individuals, 19 have been treated and discharged and four or five patients were children. Highland Park, Illinois, is approximately 25 miles north of Chicago. The suburban city has a population of 30,000 and was used for location shoots in the John Hughes films Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Weird Science, Sixteen Candles, Uncle Buck and Home Alone.
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/multiple-people-reportedly-shot-on-independence-day-in-illinois-1096950360.html
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096954529_0:365:1217:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_b95d26bc710294642314001f6866fb25.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mass shooting, july 4, chicago
Police Identify Person of Interest in Highland Park, Illinois Mass Shooting
22:06 GMT 04.07.2022 (Updated: 22:53 GMT 04.07.2022)
Being updated
Highland Park police have identified Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that has left six people dead and another 26 injured.
Crimo is a 22-year-old white male. He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653. Earlier reporting described a white male, 18 to 20 years old, small build, with longer black hair and wearing a white or blue shirt.
The suspect is still at large, and police believe he is armed and dangerous.
According to police, the shooter opened fire around 10:10 a.m. on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. Dozens of families had gathered along the parade route as the shooter opened fire from the rooftop of a local business. Police discover a "high-powered rifle" on the rooftop but did not divulge any details on the make of the weapon or the magazine. It is believed the shooter accessed the rooftop by utilizing a ladder in the alley.
Six individuals were killed, with five being pronounced dead at the scene. 26 wounded individuals were brought to Highland Park Hospital, ranging in age from 8 to 85. Of those 26 injured individuals, 19 have been treated and discharged and four or five patients were children.
Highland Park, Illinois, is approximately 25 miles north of Chicago. The suburban city has a population of 30,000 and was used for location shoots in the John Hughes films Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Weird Science, Sixteen Candles, Uncle Buck and Home Alone.