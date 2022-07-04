https://sputniknews.com/20220704/passenger-airliner-intercepted-by-spanish-military-jet-over-false-bomb-threat-1096943330.html

Passenger Airliner Intercepted by Spanish Military Jet Over 'False Bomb Threat'

The Civil Guard reportedly conducted a “special operation” involving bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs, and has already identified and apprehended the... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

Passengers of easyJet flight EZY8303 from Gatwick to the island of Menorca were in for a surprise after their airliner was intercepted by a Spanish F-18 warplane.According to The Sun, the incident occurred due to a bomb threat allegedly made via social media by one of the passengers, an 18-year-old Briton.Upon landing, the airliner was moved to "an area away from the main terminal and other aircraft", and the Civil Guard "organised a special operation which consisted of mobilising bomb disposal experts as well as sniffer dogs and other officers who created a safe perimeter around the plane," the spokesperson said.An easyJet representative also confirmed that flight EZY8303 "was escorted by military aircraft while landing in Menorca and delayed disembarking due to precautionary security checks."A video appearing to depict the intercept has since emerged on social media. In the said video, apparently recorded on board the easyJet aircraft, an F-18 military jet can be seen flying alongside the passenger plane and tipping its wings at it, with The Sun noting that this was the warplane sending a "follow me" signal.

