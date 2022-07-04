https://sputniknews.com/20220704/multiple-people-reportedly-shot-on-independence-day-in-illinois-1096950360.html

VIDEO: Chaos Erupts as Multiple People Reportedly Shot at Independence Day Parade in Illinois

VIDEO: Chaos Erupts as Multiple People Reportedly Shot at Independence Day Parade in Illinois

Police are responding to a reported mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities said Monday.

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The number of victims remains unclear, but the gunman is believed to be at large. A TikTok video making the rounds on social media shows the moment participants of the parade started fleeing after being alerted about a shooting by someone in the crowd.Other videos show chairs and strollers that people left behind while fleeing:Police have already been dispatched to the site of the reported shooting. While authorities have not reported any casualties so far, witnesses claim to have seen bloodied bodies covered with blankets.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police "with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route."According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Independence Day parade began at 10 a.m., but was interrupted 10 minutes later after shots were fired.The newspaper quoted a local, who said that he counted more than 20 shots, "which were in rapid succession."Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has confirmed that he is "closely monitoring" the situation.The city of Highland Park is a suburb about 25 miles north of Chicago. Earlier in the day, Chicago police revealed that at least 55 people had been shot, seven fatally, in July 4 weekend gun violence across the city.

