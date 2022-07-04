LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With 120mm Caliber Mines - DPR

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
On Sunday, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the Lugansk People's Republic had been entirely liberated as Ukrainian armed forces retreated from the strategic city of Lisichansk.
The liberation of the Donbass republics is one of the key goals of Moscow's special operation that was launched by the Russian president in late February this year.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: