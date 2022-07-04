LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With 120mm Caliber Mines - DPR

International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
On Sunday, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the Lugansk People's Republic had been entirely liberated as Ukrainian armed forces retreated from the strategic city of Lisichansk.
The liberation of the Donbass republics is one of the key goals of Moscow's special operation that was launched by the Russian president in late February this year.
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With 120mm Caliber Mines - DPR
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала