Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting

On Sunday, three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting that took place inside the Field's shopping mall in Denmark's capital. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Copenhagen where three people were killed and another four wounded in a shooting at a shopping center.One person has been arrested in relation to the shooting, according to the Copenhagen police. His motives are not clear.Field's shopping mall opened in 2004 and is Denmark's second-largest shopping precinct.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
On Sunday, three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting that took place inside the Field's shopping mall in Denmark's capital.
Sputnik comes live from Copenhagen where three people were killed and another four wounded in a shooting at a shopping center.
One person has been arrested in relation to the shooting, according to the Copenhagen police. His motives are not clear.
Field's shopping mall opened in 2004 and is Denmark's second-largest shopping precinct.
