Video: Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting
Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting
Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting
On Sunday, three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting that took place inside the Field's shopping mall in Denmark's capital.
2022-07-04T07:50+0000
2022-07-04T07:50+0000
denmark
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096926141_0:160:3070:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_da5ada136457881940c689b27bdb1a63.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Copenhagen where three people were killed and another four wounded in a shooting at a shopping center.One person has been arrested in relation to the shooting, according to the Copenhagen police. His motives are not clear.Field's shopping mall opened in 2004 and is Denmark's second-largest shopping precinct.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting
2022-07-04T07:50+0000
Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting

07:50 GMT 04.07.2022
