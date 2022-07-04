https://sputniknews.com/20220704/live-from-copenhagen-after-deadly-shopping-mall-shooting-1096926287.html

Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting

On Sunday, three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting that took place inside the Field's shopping mall in Denmark's capital. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Copenhagen where three people were killed and another four wounded in a shooting at a shopping center.One person has been arrested in relation to the shooting, according to the Copenhagen police. His motives are not clear.Field's shopping mall opened in 2004 and is Denmark's second-largest shopping precinct.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

